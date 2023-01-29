Aleida Guevara: “Cuba will Continue to Resist Inhuman US Blockade”

Peoples Democracy IN the last of the series of meetings as part of Aleida Guevara’s whirlwind tour in India organised by the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba held in Delhi, hundreds of young students and general public enthusiastically participated. The meeting was held to extend solidarity of the Indian people with Cuba and oppose the inhuman economic blockade imposed by the US. Ernesto Che Guevara always believed in the larger unity of newly independent countries or erstwhile colonies to take on imperialism.

In solidarity with Cuba, leaders and activists of all Left and democratic parties of India welcomed Aleida Guevara in Surjeet Bhavan. To a packed hall, Aleida said that it is one thing to talk about an economic blockade and quite another to live under that blockade. She narrated how no country was ready to even give easily available medicine for a five-year-old child only because of the fear of America. In spite of not being a milk producing country, Cuba supplies one litre milk daily for all children and the aged, by importing it from New Zealand which is expensive because of the high transportation costs. They were forced to buy milk from far away New Zealand, as their northern neighbour, US is not ready to trade with Cuba. The sixty years of illegal and inhumane US blockade has taught Cuba to spread humanism through sending doctors to wherever they were in need. Cuba is just 90 kilometres away from the mighty imperialist super power US. Even then it can’t be defeated since it believes in the scientific principle of people’s unity and those who are united can never be defeated. “El pueblo unido, jamas sera vencido” (The people united, shall always be victorious). She said Cuba took arms for peace and defending their motherland. She asserted that Cuba believes in standing up for equality against any kind of barbarism in the world. Thanking the people of India for always standing with Cuba, she said that the people of Cuba will always treasure this solidarity and value it immensely.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said solidarity with Cuba means a salute to its indomitable courage in the fight against US imperialism and commitment to Marxism-Leninism. He said Cuba strengthened popular movements in Latin America and across the world. He recalled the solidarity of Cuba and India and the shared belief in leading the Non-Aligned Movement. He expressed regret over the prime minister of the present government’s non-participation in the conference of Non-Aligned Countries.

Eminent journalist Siddharth Varadarajan said that India should take advantage of the opportunity given to it to chair the G-20 and bring a proposal to end the undemocratic, inhuman economic blockade against Cuba.

The gathering was addressed by CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RJD MP Manoj Jha, Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simancas and the convener of the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, MA Baby. Former DUTA president Nandita Narain gave the vote of thanks. State secretaries of all the Left parties – CPI(M), CPI, Forward Block, RSP and CGPI were on the dais. A cross section of prominent intellectuals, artists, political and social activists were among the audience. A cultural session by Janam-Parcham, Bangla Manch, Janasanskriti and Dastak preceded the meeting. Aleida’s meetings across the country have enthused people especially the youth to unitedly fight against various adversities.