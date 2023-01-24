Lula at CELAC: Brazil Shares a “Common Destiny” with Latin American and Caribbean Countries

Brasil de Fato

Lula speaks at the CELAC

United by a common colonial past, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean should join forces, said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). The meeting held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday (24) marks Brazil’s return to the regional bloc.

Presidente Lula na VII Cúpula daCELAC https://t.co/CrHBu0REL2 — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 24, 2023

“Nothing should separate us, since everything brings us together. Our colonial past. The intolerable presence of slavery that marked our profoundly unequal societies. The authoritarian temptations that even today challenge our democracy”, highlighted the Brazilian president.

Opening the summit, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, highlighted the return of Brazil to the bloc and emphasized that “a CELAC without Brazil is a much emptier CELAC”. Fernández received Lula on Monday (23) at the Casa Rosada, the seat of the Argentine government, and the two leaders defended the resumption of diplomacy and cooperation between the two largest economies in South America.

Brazil left the CELAC during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a measure that Lula classified as “inexplicable”.

In his speech, the Brazilian president defended points that may collaborate for regional integration and a “peaceful world order”, such as the potential to participate in the energy transition of Latin American and Caribbean countries.

“We have in our territories some of the most important biomes; we have strategic natural resources, such as critical minerals; we preserve a significant portion of the planet’s biodiversity; and we are a power in aquifer resources, key to the future of humanity,” said Lula.

In the field of environmental policy, Lula defended Belém do Pará as the host of COP-30, in 2025, and the resumption of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA). “The cooperation that comes from outside our region is very welcome, but it is the countries that are part of these biomes that must lead, in a sovereign way, the initiatives to take care of the Amazon,” he said.

The Brazilian president also argued that it is necessary to “respect and protect our indigenous peoples” and “work so that skin color no longer defines the future of our young people.”

“Brazil looks again to its future with the certainty that we will be associated with our neighbors bilaterally, in Mercosur, Unasur and Celac,” Lula said. “It is with this feeling of common destiny and belonging that Brazil returns to the CELAC, with the feeling of one who is reunited with himself.”

Editing: Nicolau Soares

Translation by Internationalist 360°

Editorial Comment: On January 23, during a meeting with the Argentine President, Lula defended Cuba and Venezuela.

At the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, @alferdez and @LulaOficial hold the first presidential meeting between Brazil and Argentina in more than three years. pic.twitter.com/6ICErwAJJ1 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 23, 2023

The recognition of Juan Guaido in Venezuela was "abominable for democracy" says @LulaOficial who also berated the move which gave Guaido possession of Venezuela's gold reserves. pic.twitter.com/dAAsTrkh0C — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 23, 2023

🇻🇪🇧🇷 @LulaOficial: 'Venezuela will once again be treated normally like all countries want to be treated.' pic.twitter.com/KsJp8nPYLS — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 23, 2023