US-NATO Prepare Escalation in Desperate Bid to Turn the Tide in Ukraine

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for January 18, 2023.

– Bakhmut faces encirclement by Russian forces;

– The Netherlands is considering sending Patriot missile systems after West blames Russia for residential building strike;

– Ukrainian presidential adviser Arestovich has resigned after suggesting the building was hit because of a failed Ukrainian interception of a Russian cruise missile;

– The building strike appears to be serving as a pretext for a planned escalation by the US and its allies; – Ukraine also lost its interior minister to a helicopter crash;

– The Western media admits current aid to Ukraine is not sufficient, although suggested increases will unlikely turn the tide;

– The US and its allies are preparing for their monthly meeting discussing expanded military aid to Ukraine on January 20, 2023;

