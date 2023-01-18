Libya: Reconciliation is Suspended on Impossible Terms

Habib Lassoued



The logic of booty, division and external interference are challenges to reconciliation in Libya. The implementation of the reconciliation project requires an innovative plan and Arab and African intervention.

All efforts to activate the reconciliation project in Libya ended in failure, as the conflicting and wealth-sharing forces indirectly insist on leading the country towards an inevitable division. Unless those forces agree on an innovative plan that brings points of view closer and allows the intervention of countries concerned with Libya’s stability, there will be no reconciliation.

National reconciliation in Libya is facing a torrent of challenges that were confirmed through the preparatory forum for the conference to be held next spring under the auspices of the African Union. The positions and convulsive reactions iduring and sine the forum revealed that 12 years of conflict, political and social division and the waste of wealth were not enough for the parties to learn urgent lessons and make the necessary concessions that would resolve the crisis.

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, stressed that” there can be no reconciliation without justice and without Libyans listening to each other”. Observers believe that the policy of deaf ears is still adopted by forces that consider themselves victors from the War of 2011.

Observers point out that it is difficult to overcome the role of the prevailing cultural and social influences in obstructing the reconciliation paths, as the discourse of the “victor” is still combined with the discourse of the “beneficiary” in perpetuating division and promoting a culture of revenge, rather than a culture of consensus and harmony and putting the interests of the state and society ahead of the interests of individuals and groups that believe that they have benefits and gains in the continuation of the crisis, especially in countries that have known direct external interventions to tip the balance of one party at the expense of the other, as happened in Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

There can be no talk of a practical pursuit of reconciliation without going beyond the culture of exclusion that is widespread in the country.

According to the UN, the national reconciliation project aims to develop more local dialogues and reconciliation initiatives in the main regions of eastern, southern, central and western Libya. The project is also designed to improve the credibility and legitimacy of local and national authorities in becoming reliable partners for reconciliation and mediation efforts. Also, providing technical support to government agencies to facilitate the institutionalization of reconciliation at the state level.

But that vision finds no basis in the Libyan reality, where the culture of tribal and regional affiliation overcomes the culture of belonging to the state, which in turn suffers from the loss of the pillars of establishment that helps it face challenges.

The events of the chaos that swept the country at the beginning of 2011 revealed the existence of deep gaps in community building, which was reflected in the performance of legislative and executive institutions, and emerged in terms of the authority of the militias, which are still extending their influence over the western regions of the country today.

Abdoulaye Bathily was aware of this fact when he stressed that “if a solution is not reached in the near future, unfortunately, Libya will be divided”. Thus he placed his finger on the reservoir of the disease, as the division may be the last solution and may happen at any moment due to the fact that the Tripoli authorities are belittling the role of Cyrenaica and completely marginalizing the role of Fezzan, despite the fact that the real wealth of the country is in the eastern and southern regions. This benefis a corrupt minority that tampers with oil and gas revenues and controls state transactions and central bank credits.

The forces of corruption in Libya do not want national reconciliation and they currently have networks of close relations at the regional and international levels with key actors in the institutions of government in countries that publicly claim to be fighting corruption and defending transparency while dealing under the table with the plunderers of peoples’ wealth.

Libyan circles believe that the current conflict in the country is mainly centered on wealth, and that those who are fighting for power are doing so in order to get their hands on the keys to wealth, which was clear during the Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis in November 2020 and in Geneva in February 2021, where the volume of vote-buying transactions exceeded 150 million dollars, which tipped the balance in favor of those who came to power and still hold it today.

This makes the role of the African Union in achieving reconciliation in Libya more difficult, unlike in other the sub-Saharan countries where successful reconciliation has been achieved, despite the fact that the background of the conflicts there far exceeded what happened in Libya in terms of the number of victims, the percentage of losses and the roots of hostility.

Africans still insist on establishing the principle of reconciliation in Libya, where Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh highlighted that the African Union is working to prepare for an inclusive conference for Libyans. The chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki explained that the union is communicating with all Libyan parties to talk about national reconciliation, because it may open the door to a political solution to the crisis.

Congo-Brazzaville President Denis Sassou Nguesso expressed the hope that the Libyan reconciliation conference will be held before next summer, and that elections leading to results acceptable to all will be organized during that process.

It is impossible to talk about a practical quest to achieve reconciliation without going beyond the culture of exclusion that is widespread in the country, expressed by the religious rhetoric of the head of the House of the outgoing government in Tripoli, Sadiq Ghariani, and the isolationist political rhetoric of radical revolutionaries, warlords and militia leaders, as well as the prevailing hate speech, based not only on local reality, but also surrounding regional and international circumstances.

Opposing views stand in the way of reconciliation

Also, talking about reconciliation in Libya requires an open dialogue without preconditions with the various spectrum of supporters of the monarchy, the mass system and the seventeenth of February, with the bearers of arms and those behind the prisons and the displaced.

Western capitals must leave the Libyans to reconcile among themselves. Washington, which abandoned Afghanistan to the Talibann, opening the doors of Iraq to Iran , has no right to intervene or apply pressure to exclude this or that party because of its position, as is the case with Saif al – Islam Qaddafi, whose candidacy for the presidential race was the reason for postponing the December elections 2021 indefinitely under US-British pressure.

The presidential council spokeswoman Najwa Wahiba said that “the council is the one who handles the reconciliation file, and has secured it with a strategic vision,” stressing that reconciliation does not succeed without everyone’s participation. However, this position contradicts general trends in the ruling elites in Tripoli and at decision centers in cities such as Misrata and Zawiya, which was revealed by the reactions around the preliminary forum of the national reconciliation conference, which were convulsive and opposed to any serious attempt to get out of the impasse.

It is clear that the head of the de facto government, Abdul Hamid al-Dbaiba aspires to maintain the current situation in order to guarantee the organization of elections centered on his political ambition to win, contrary to the opinion that any elections preceding national reconciliation will only lead to more divisions, since the results will not be accepted by the parties hostile to the winner.

The reconciliation project in Libya needs an innovative and effective plan based on real power on the ground, a large Arab and African role and an internal psychological and social readiness to turn the page of the past, as well as to set priorities differently from previous experiences. As for what is being discussed now, it will not attain the desired results, and the primarybreason is that there are those who cling to power and wealth as war booty who refuse to give it up at any cost. The absence of an inclusive reference pushes the country further towards division, rather than helping to unite the various ranks.

Translation by Internationalist 360°