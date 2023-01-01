Could NATO Directly Intervene in Ukraine?

NATO somehow getting more directly involved in Ukraine represents a worst case scenario. What clues are there so far that this might be a possibility?

– Rumors of a Polish mobilization;

– Stubborn Ukrainian resistance and multiple attempts to create a pretext for wider NATO intervention;

– Extensive Russian defenses being built behind the front line and;

– Russia’s careful consideration of the other weapons NATO has despite their inability to transfer them to Ukraine.

References:

Alexander Mercouris – Russia Missile Strikes, Ukraine Admits Heavy Losses, Turkey Mulls Syria Pullout, Xi Putin Friendship:

Judge Napolitano – Judging Freedom – Will Ukraine ever have enough Fire Power? Col Doug Macgregor: