Could NATO Directly Intervene in Ukraine?

NATO somehow getting more directly involved in Ukraine represents a worst case scenario. What clues are there so far that this might be a possibility?
– Rumors of a Polish mobilization;
– Stubborn Ukrainian resistance and multiple attempts to create a pretext for wider NATO intervention;
– Extensive Russian defenses being built behind the front line and;
– Russia’s careful consideration of the other weapons NATO has despite their inability to transfer them to Ukraine.
