Russian Missile Strikes, New Defenses, & Fighting into 2023

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for December 30, 2022:
– Russia conducts what may be the largest missile strike so far during the special military operation;
– Ukraine’s power grid continues to be degraded; – Fighting continues around Bakhmut;
– Western analysts insist Russian fighting around Bakhmut is “senseless” but it suits Russia’s strategy of attrition;
– Russia is also building extensive defensive structures across the line of contact;
– These lines force Ukrainian offensive troops to spend more time in well-prepared fields of fire resulting in major casualties;
– Russia appears to be settling into a protracted war of attrition while protecting its lines with these major defensive works.
References:
BBC – Russia fires 120 missiles from air and sea – Ukraine: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe…
War on the Rocks – LOCALIZED OFFENSIVES: THE DIRECTION OF THE CONFLICT: https://warontherocks.com/2022/12/loc…
New York Times – Russia is building a vast network of trenches, traps and obstacles to slow Ukraine’s momentum. Will it work?: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2…
Russian Ministry of Defense (Telegram) – Centra MD engineering units erect fortifications within special military operation: https://t.me/mod_russia_en/5062
US Army, Fort Benning – Defeating the Russian Battalion Tactical Group: https://www.benning.army.mil/armor/ea…
US Patriot Missiles in Ukraine: A Desperate & Dangerous Escalation
The Ukraine Arms Drain: From “Extending Russia” to “Demilitarizing” NATO
Why is Russia Conducting its Special Military Operation this Way?