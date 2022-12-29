Russian Missile Strikes, New Defenses, & Fighting into 2023

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for December 30, 2022:

– Russia conducts what may be the largest missile strike so far during the special military operation;

– Ukraine’s power grid continues to be degraded; – Fighting continues around Bakhmut;

– Western analysts insist Russian fighting around Bakhmut is “senseless” but it suits Russia’s strategy of attrition;

– Russia is also building extensive defensive structures across the line of contact;

– These lines force Ukrainian offensive troops to spend more time in well-prepared fields of fire resulting in major casualties;

– Russia appears to be settling into a protracted war of attrition while protecting its lines with these major defensive works.

