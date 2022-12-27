‘Pro-Nazi’ Germany and Japan Have No Place at the UNSC

Ambassador Oleg Stepanov to Sputnik news agency: Germany and Japan – no UNSC. Forever.

Every year, the UN General Assembly considers a regular draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other relevant practices. Usually with no surprise. However, this time the vote was mind breaking, indeed. Especially, in terms of who and how looks at the preservation of historical truth and, accordingly, the UN-centric world order formalized after the latest world war.

For the first time, Germany and Japan spoke out against the resolution. Descendants of the main Axis states that started and lost World War II. For decades, they wanted to get rid of their dark past. They wanted to make the whole world forget their war crimes and crimes against humanity. And now they have shown their true identity.

Such blasphemous behavior offends the memory of the victims of German Nazism and Japanese militarism. It offends the UN Charter – because it runs counter to the obligations that these states undretook at joining the World Organization with regard to adherence to the goals and principles of the UN and to strict observation of all the provisions of the Charter.

The question is the following: how sincere was the remorse of the West Germany (whom Russia allowed to unify Germany in 1990) that it was responsible for the world war? Not to mention the Japanese, who still have not admitted guilt for aggression and monstrous atrocities and not only do not want to fully agree with the results of the Second World War, but also officially commemorate war criminals almost every year at the government level in the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo .

It is clear that such behavior is possible only with the permission of the United States, under whose multi-layered covert occupation these two countries are still existing. In Washington (as well as among today’s generation of politicians in Ottawa), it is mandatory to forget they once were a part of the anti-Hitler coalition. Trading that memory for the sake of new geopolitical tasks and, consequently, desperately trying to distort and falsify history. Allowing to challenge the results of World War II, enshrined in the UN Charter, the Charter and the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal and the verdict of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East. Their desire to eliminate Russia as an obstacle to the restoration of Western hegemony turned out to be above and beyond ethics and morality.

Anyway, the unequivocal pro-Nazi position of Germany and Japan (and other countries that fought on the side of evil in World War II), indicated in the vote during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on December 15, 2022, prevents any further discussion of the possibility of deleting the wording of “enemy states” from the text of the UN Charter. And ultimately crosses out the prospects for such a reform of the UN, when Berlin and Tokyo would be running for permanent seats in the Security Council. The work to eradicate the legacy of Nazism and militarism in Germany, Japan, and, more broadly, in Europe and the world has not been completed yet.

English Translation