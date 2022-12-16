Commentary on the UNGA Adoption of the Anti-Nazi Resolution, December 15, 2022

Maria Zakharova



Commentary by Ms. Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in connection with the adoption by the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly of a resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism

On December 15 in New York at the plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly the resolution “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance” was adopted by 120 votes in favor, 50 against and 10 abstentions, introduced by the Russian delegation on behalf of 32 co-sponsors from all regions of the world. Earlier on November 4, the text was approved by the Third Committee of the 77th session of the UNGA.

Despite unprecedented pressure from the “collective West” on UN member states, the result clearly demonstrates their rejection of attempts to challenge the outcome of World War II as enshrined in the UN Charter, the Charter and the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal, as well as the verdict of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East.

Against this background, the position of the former member states of the “Axis”, which for the first time in the history of the UN voted against the document, is incomprehensible and indignant. What were they against?

The document condemns the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism.

The desire to falsify history and justify war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Nazis and their allies, as well as by collaborators, is considered unacceptable.

The resolution expresses outrage at marches and processions aimed at glorifying those who fought on the Nazi side or collaborated with them, while expressing concern about the systematic and total “war” unleashed by Western countries with monuments honoring those who fought for the liberation of the planet from the “brown plague”.

It is noteworthy that attempts by Western countries to politicize the discussion, settle scores with Russia in the context of the situation in Ukraine and disrupt the adoption of the document itself not only failed, but also clearly demonstrated the true reasons for their unwillingness to vote to eradicate Nazism and oppose neo-Nazism, hiding behind an imaginary concern for freedom of speech and assembly and for opportunistic political considerations.

In this regard, it is particularly encouraging that most countries of the world continue to objectively assess the outcome of the Second World War and understand the importance of preserving the founding principles of the United Nations to prevent a repetition in the future of the horrors of war such as those generated by the criminal ideology and practices of Nazism. Moreover, the current situation in the world clearly proves the relevance and timeliness of this key initiative at the UN, a priority for Russia and our like-minded people.