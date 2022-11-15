China is Not an Enemy of Africa

(Playlist of the complete interview)

If the West really thinks China helping Africa to gain influence is a bad thing, the best thing it can do is help Africa even more. President of the Socialist Party of Zambia, Fred M’membe, and the convener of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Kyeretwie Opoku share with us an African perspective on “Africa’s China problem”.

Prof. Fred M’membe was named as one of its World Press Freedom Heroes by the International Press Institute. He supported the liberation struggles in southern Africa and other parts of the world with a true spirit of internationalism.

Kyeretwie Opoku is a committed socialist and a strong supporter of the African integration (Pan-Africanism).