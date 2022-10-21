What is Behind the Growing US-China Crisis Over Taiwan?

As the US wages proxy war against Russia through Ukraine, it is attempting the same process through Taiwan against China. However, there are some major differences that make America’s hostility and encroachment on China even more dangerous including the fact that even Washington, officially, recognizes Taiwan as part of China while openly arming Taipei’s administration, encouraging separatism, and even placing US troops on what is internationally recognized as Chinese territory.

Besides military tensions, economic tensions continue to grow as China is positioned to surpass the collective West economically. The US has responded with growing lists of sanctions and coercive policies targeting not only China but Washington’s own supposed “allies.”

The Chip 4 Alliance seeks to assert US hegemony over the global semiconductor industry but is instead producing a similar backfiring effect as US and EU sanctions on Russian energy exports.

References:

US Department of State – US Relations with Taiwan: https://www.state.gov/u-s-relations-w… Guardian – Secret group of US military trainers has been in Taiwan for at least a year (2021): https://www.theguardian.com/world/202…

Atlas of Economic Complexity (Harvard) – Taiwan: https://atlas.cid.harvard.edu/explore…

BBC – The farmers caught up in Taiwan’s tensions with China: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-631…

Taiwan Foundation for Democracy: http://www.tfd.org.tw/opencms/english/

US National Endowment for Democracy – TAIWAN FOUNDATION FOR DEMOCRACY TAIPEI: https://www.ned.org/taiwan-foundation…

Taipei Times – US group pressures Ma on TFD shuffle (2009): https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/fron…

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace – The Activist Legacy of Taiwan’s Sunflower Movement: https://carnegieendowment.org/2018/08…

Wikileaks – TSAI ING-WEN COMMENTS ON DPP TURMOIL (2005): https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/05…

Wikileaks – DPP CHAIRPERSON TSAI ING-WEN ON CHALLENGES FACING PARTY AND U.S. ARMS SALES (2008): https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/08…

Wikileaks – DPP CHAIRPERSON TSAI ING-WEN ON CROSS-STRAIT ISSUES, JUDICIAL CASES, UPCOMING ELECTIONS (2009): https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09…

Wikileaks – DPP CHAIR TSAI ING-WEN ON CHEN SHUI-BIAN AND PARTY POLITICS (2008): https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/08…

Wikileaks – DIRECTOR’S FAREWELL CALL ON DPP CHAIR TSAI ING-WEN (2009): https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09…

FT – US struggles to mobilise its East Asian ‘Chip 4’ alliance: https://www.ft.com/content/98f22615-e…

\