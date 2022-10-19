Russian General Surovikin Speaks, Kherson Battle Looms, Drone/Missiles Strikes Continue

Update on Russian military operations against Ukraine for October 19, 2022

– Russian missile and drone strikes continue for over a week, knocking out much of Ukraine’s electric grid;

– Ukraine is wasting precious small arms ammunition in failed attempts to counter Russian Geran-2 drones;

– NATO claims it will send means to counter them – nothing of substance actually revealed;

– Russian forces continue to advance in Bakhmut, indicating Ukrainian forces are stretched too thin;

– Russian General Surovikin is focused on the defense of Kherson which is being evacuated;

– Fighting may reach the city, Russia has in the past withdrawn forces rather than have them destroyed or captured;

– Whatever gains Ukraine makes will be temporary – Kiev is trading its entire army for territory hoping for a political resolution in its favor ahead of a military resolution in Russia’s;

