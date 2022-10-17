Russian Gains in Bakhmut, Ukraine Overextended, & US Lectures India

Update for Russian Ops vs. Ukraine for October 17, 2022

– Russian forces are closing in on Bakhmut city

– with even the Western media noting the inevitability of Russia’s victory there; – Ukrainian offensives are grinding to a halt

– whatever additional gains they make will be temporary and inevitably reversed as Russia prepares what appears to be a major offensive of its own;

– Western media is depending heavily on propaganda to paper over severe weapon and ammunition shortages in Ukraine and the implications it has on Kiev’s fighting capacity;

– The US is lashing out with an increasingly desperate tone as nations around the globe refuse to subordinate themselves and their nation’s interests to US foreign policy objectives

– India being among them;

