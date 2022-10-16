Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine (October 16, 2022)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued launching attacks with high-precision long-range air-based armament at the military control and energy system facilities of Ukraine.

◽️ The goals of the attacks have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

💥 Pre-emptive fire attack launched by Russian artillery has resulted in the frustration of an attempt made by 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to launch an offensive towards Berestovoye (Kharkov region) at Kupyansk direction.

◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 5 armoured combat vehicles and 3 pickups with large-calibre machine guns have been eliminated.

◽️ 3 U.S.-manufactured M777 howitzers have been destroyed near Zagryzovo (Kharkov region).

◽️ Moreover, 1 ferry installed by the AFU over Oskol river for redeployment of reserve forces, delivering ordnance and supplies has been destroyed near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

💥 Attacks launched by missile troops and artillery have resulted in the prevention of enemy’s attempts to cross Zherebets river near Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka (Lugansk People’s Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People’s Republic) at Krasny Liman direction.

💥 Concentrated attacks launched by Russian artillery have resulted in the neutralisation of an AFU assault detachment that was redeploying towards Kirovsk (Donetsk People’s Republic) near Torskoye forestry.

◽️ Over 20 Ukrainian personnel and 4 armoured motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Russian troops deployed near Vremevka (Donetsk People’s Republic) at Zaporozhye direction continued eliminating the enemy forces at their frontline and seized the heights near Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People’s Republic).

◽️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank and 3 infantry combat vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️ Up to 3 enemy battalions, including 1 armoured, made several attempts to break the defence of Russian troops near Koshara and Pyatikhatki (Kherson region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Russian units have maintained their positions and caused considerable casualties among enemy forces during fierce battles.

◽️ Over 250 Ukrainian personnel, 11 tanks, 14 armoured combat vehicles and 2 field artillery guns have been eliminated.

💥 Russian troops have repelled the attacks launched by up to 1 mechanised infantry company per each towards Sadok (Kherson region), Zelyony Gai, Tamarino and Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region) at Andreyevka and Nikolayev directions.

◽️ Intense action of Russian troops supported by artillery has resulted in repelling all the attacks.

◽️ Up to 45 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured combat vehicles and 8 pickups with large-calibre machine guns have been eliminated.

◽️ Moreover, Russian unmanned aerial vehicles have destroyed 4 Zoopark artillery reconnaissance radars Zoopark and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 electronic warfare system.

◽️ Over 350 Ukrainian personnel, 11 tanks, 18 armoured combat vehicles, 8 special motor vehicles and 2 field artillery guns have been eliminated at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 3 command posts near Koroviy Yar, Nikiforovka (Donetsk People’s Republic), Novoosinovo (Kharkov region), 42 artillery units at their firing positions, 141 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 5 munitions depots have been destroyed near Davydov Brod (Kherson region), Shandrigolovo (Donetsk People’s Republic), as well as at the territory of a shipyard in Zaporozhye.

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 11 unmanned aerial vehicles over Nikolskoye, Blagoveshchenka, Andreyevka (Donetsk People’s Republic), Kuzemovka (Lugansk People’s Republic), Podgornoye (Zaporozhye region), Sukhanovo, Staritsa, Charivnoye, Maksima Gorkogo, Kuybyshevo (Kherson region).

◽️ Moreover, 8 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS have been intercepted near Kakhovka and Antonovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 323 airplanes and 161 helicopters, 2,247 unmanned aerial vehicles, 380 air defence missile systems, 5,830 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 870 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,480 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,595 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.