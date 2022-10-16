Europe at the Gates of Deindustrialization and Ruin

Mission Verdad

Europe descends on the scale of industrial avant-garde (Photo: Le Monde)

After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, caused by the United States and NATO, most countries in western Europe chose to follow in the footsteps of the US government and imposed unprecedented coercive measures against Russia. This has caused the worsening of Russian-European relations and an increasingly serious economic and energy crises.

Despite the negative picture, the governments of the European Union ( EU ) are preparing the next round of “sanctions” against Moscow. Whether they are not aware or complicit, their actions are irreversibly leading Europe to a bleak future.

When it comes to the energy crisis, electricity bills from European factories have increased considerably and many manufacturing industries that are highly dependent on Russian energy have been paralyzed. On the economic side, high inflation on the continent has become a breeding ground for strikes by workers protesting wage increases.

Under the influence of these various factors, the cost of production in Europe has risen to very high levels, which is contributing to the intensification of the deindustrialization process that was already underway by neoliberal policies.

COMPANIES FLEEING GERMANY

In order to preserve their economic interests, many powerful companies that originally built their industries in Europe have begun to “run away,” preferring to settle in countries with relatively lower production costs. The phenomenon is marked in Germany. According to a recent report by the German newspaper Handelsblatt reviewed by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the United States has attracted more than 60 German companies to invest in the state of Oklahoma and increase their profits, such as Lufthansa, Siemens, Aldi and Fresenius. Only these four recently expanded their investments by almost $ 300 million.

The article explains that the same is true of the pharmaceutical industry and the automotive industry. Bayer allocated $ 100 million for the construction of a biotechnology center in Boston, and the chemical company Evonik Industries plans to spend $ 200 million at a production center in Indiana; Volkswagen will invest $ 7.1 billion in the United States until 2027, and BMW said it will make a new round of investments in electric cars in South Carolina.

China is another destination that German companies are looking at. The German chemical company BASF made an investment of 10 billion euros for the construction of a world-class integrated base in Zhanjiang. At the beginning of last month inaugurated the first plants.

BASF

Aerial photo of BASF base under construction in Zhanjiang, southern China ( Photo: Xinhua )

In July, the Governor of the German State of Saxony told Die Zeit that isolating Russia and ending economic cooperation with it was dangerous for Germany. Michael Kretschmer added that he was concerned about the impact of “sanctions” on Germany’s economy and energy security, he called for “pragmatism” in relations with Moscow and demanded that the EU promote peace talks to suspend the conflict in Ukraine.

“Our entire economic system is in danger of collapsing. If we are not careful, Germany could become deindustrialized,” he warned.

More than a third of the natural gas arriving in Germany is consumed by the industrial sector, and before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Moscow supplied more than the half of Berlin’s natural gas. The last weeks of decrease in the volume of Russian supply, as a result of technical or political situations fostered by the United States and the EU, have forced the German government face the reality that they cannot give up Russian gas in the medium term, despite the fact that one of the strengths of its political agenda in recent years was the “ambitious” plan of energy transition.

INDUSTRIALISTS SOUND ALARMS IN ITALY

In Italy, companies in the north and center of the country sounded the alarms against a total deindustrialization of the economy due to exorbitant gas and electricity prices, that threatens national security. The presidents of the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria) from the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto regions estimate that the production cost will be 36 billion euros in the best of scenarios, but that could even reach an additional 41 billion euros.

On August 30, in a meeting with the heads of the economic development departments of the four regions where the bulk of the country’s industrial production is concentrated, the presidents of the confederations Annalisa Sassi, Francesco Buzzella, Marco Gay and Enrico Carraro said that the situation with energy prices is “extraordinary and urgent” and that the only possibility of avoiding a total closure of production is the emergency intervention of the European Commission.

In their report, the presidents of the regional confederations declared that the cost of gas and electricity multiplied by ten: from 4.5 billion euros in 2019-2022 to the 36-41 billion projected in 2023. Such an increase, unprecedented in the country, will lead to a dramatic decline and could even mean a complete cessation of industrial activity in Italy. The main blow will fall on medium and small companies, but the crisis will also affect large exporters of industrial products abroad.

A month later, the industrial group said that its projection for 2023 is that Italy’s economic growth will be zero. “We are facing a complex, somewhat gloomy, onerous economic scenario,” said Confindustria CEO Francesca Mariotti, when presenting the autumn economic forecasts of the entity’s study center.

RECORD NUMBER OF COMPANIES FAIL IN FRANCE

Almost 9,000 French companies filed for bankruptcy this year, an absolute record in the last 25 years, according to the station Franceinfo citing data from Altars.

In the third quarter, 8,950 bankruptcy proceedings were initiated in France, 69% more than last year. According to the Altares company, mini-markets, restaurants and hairdressers were the most affected. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of restaurant closings increased 150% and that of beauty salons and hairdressers 94%.

The company links this situation with the acceleration of inflation and the increase in the prices of services, the reduction of state support measures for companies, as well as with the partial change in consumer habits after the covid-19 pandemic.

In December last year, before the boycott against the Russian energy market worsened, the Union of Energy Consumer Industries ( UNIDEN, for its French acronym ) warned that “the electrointensive industries located in France will have to complement a large part of their supply in the market in the coming days, in the worst possible price conditions”, with additional costs of up to 2 billion euros.

UNIDEN is an association representing the energy-intensive industries operating in France, covering the food, automotive, chemical, cement and lime, construction, energy, metals, paper, transportation and glass. The association’s member companies consume 70% of the electricity and natural gas consumption of the French industry.

Meanwhile, the French fuel industry is on the verge of collapse. 30% of gas stations do not have gasoline due to massive strikes. Total and ExxonMobil workers are outraged that with the current level of inflation it is impossible to live on their wages without subsidies and benefits. The French authorities are losing patience and threatening strikers with force to disperse and with fines for wage cuts.

Total Energies and ExxonMobil workers protest in front of a refinery in France ( Photo: EFE )

“If we see that unions are categorically reluctant to enter into an agreement, we will have no choice but to use the necessary forces and means to empty the warehouses and start the refinery. My limit is calculated in hours, maximum days, not weeks. It’s too long”, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

HOW LONG WILL EUROPE LAST WITHOUT THE ECONOMIC PILLAR OF INDUSTRY?

The cases of Germany, Italy and France are just some expressions ( of the most important, for the industrial capacities of the three ) of what has become a generalized situation that the European Union is facing: the process of deindustrialization.

The decline in industrial potential will have not only immediate consequences, such as rising unemployment and discontent among ordinary citizens, which is already present, but also other risks, like having to depend on other countries to obtain vital materials and components. For example, zinc and aluminum production capacity has been cut by half and metal foundries are in a declining phase, according to the European Association of Non-Ferrous Metals.

If this continues, the materials that were previously produced on the continent with these raw materials, such as parts of machinery and airplanes, wheels, etc, they will have to be replaced with materials from Asia or the United States.

By launching the sanction war, EU countries unleashed the ultimate loss of their sovereignty. Until the moment the illegal sanctions were imposed, the European industrial structure helped the countries of that continent maintain a certain independence in their decisions. Now the rules will be dictated by who provides them with the materials and pieces without which the technological mechanisms with which European society is sustained would not work.

The United States has been taking steps to become that critical provider, which inevitably reduces the EU to a role of lackey subordination to Anglo-American interests, even if it doesn’t serve you.