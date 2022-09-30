PT Lawmaker Carol Dartora: Curitiba is a Difficult City, with the Most Neo-Nazi Cells

Two years ago, Brazil’s workers party finally reached its goal of having Afro-Brazilians for over half of its elected offices, reflecting society at large given that over half the population is Afro-descendant. The Workers’ Party was founded by labor union members and to this day, around 70% of its elected officials are either former labor leaders or former student union leaders.

Carol Dartora, a city councilor for the Workers’ Party in Curitiba, is running to become the first black congressional lawmaker in the history of Paraná state, and spent years as a leader in the state teachers union.

Kawsachun News’ Camila Escalante spoke to Carol at her office in Curitiba.

https://libya360.wordpress.com/2022/03/18/ukrainization-and-nazism-in-brazil-under-the-leadership-of-jair-bolsonaro/