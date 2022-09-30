America’s Neo-Imperialist Pressure on Sudan Exposes its True Intentions Towards Africa





The planned Russian naval base in Port Sudan would unprecedentedly deepen military relations between Moscow and Khartoum, thus helping the host state more confidently resist Washington’s pressure in all respects, especially when it comes to being manipulated into a mutually detrimental war with Ethiopia.

The “Strategy Towards Sub-Saharan Africa” that the US unveiled in early August claims that America supposedly wants to help countries across the continent, yet its neo-imperialist pressure on Sudan to pull out of a naval base deal with Russia exposes its true intentions. The first US Ambassador to Sudan in a quarter-century publicly called on his hosts to not go through with that agreement, ominously warning that “if the government of Sudan decides to proceed with the establishment of this facility, or to renegotiate it, it will be harmful to Sudan’s interest.”

This implied threat represents the latest American meddling in the Russian-Sudanese Strategic Partnership following a spree of fake and manipulated news about their relations. This declining unipolar hegemon fears Russia’s rising influence across Africa throughout the course of the global systemic transition to multipolarity. This is especially so after Foreign Minister Lavrov pledged to help its dozens of countries fully complete their decolonization processes following President Putin’s sharing of his global revolutionary manifesto earlier this summer.

Just like in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali, Russia is employing bespoke “Democratic Security” solutions to help Sudan counteract the wide range of Hybrid War threats against it coming from the US-led West’s Golden Billion. This is in turn preemptively ensuring the continent’s stability, which works against the West’s strategy of replicating the divide-and-rule means that it attempted to utilize against Ethiopia. The reality is that far from helping African countries, the US intends to subjugate them into neo-colonial relationships and viciously punish all those who bravely resist.

Russia is the only force that’s actively and very effectively assisting those targeted states in defending themselves, ergo why America wants to pressure its partners into distancing themselves from it in order to improve the chances that it can reassert its declining unipolar hegemony over them. The planned Russian naval base in Port Sudan would unprecedentedly deepen military relations between Moscow and Khartoum, thus helping the host state more confidently resist Washington’s pressure in all respects, especially when it comes to being manipulated into a mutually detrimental war with Ethiopia.

The geostrategic Horn of Africa cannot be destabilized to the extent that the Golden Billion envisages for advancing their divide-and-rule aims without Sudan being subjugated into becoming their latest vassal, hence the importance of retaining and further strengthening that state’s military-strategic relations with Russia in order to prevent this worst-case scenario from happening. This explains the thuggish threat that the new US Ambassador to that country just publicly conveyed to his hosts, which was made from a position of weakness since all prior attempts behind the scenes to coerce it to this end have failed.