Game Changer? Immediate Referendums, Ukraine’s Spent Reserves – Russian Ops in Ukraine 09/21/2022

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 21, 2022

– Referendums have been announced across Russian-held territory in Ukraine;

– If incorporated into the Russian Federation, Moscow could upgrade the special military operation significantly;

– The US Department of Defense, in a recent briefing, seems to acknowledge the limits of what aid it can provide Ukraine;

– Western analysts appear to agree that Ukraine’s offensives may have been a final gamble, exhausting their reserves and leaving them at the mercy of subsequent Russian escalations;

References:

US Department of Defense – Senior Defense Official and Senior Military Official Hold a Background Briefing SEPT. 19, 2022: https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcri…

Newsweek – Putin Gives Army September Deadline to Take More Ukraine Land: Official: https://www.newsweek.com/vladimir-put…

Österreichs Bundesheer (YouTube) – “All in!” The Ukrainian Offensives in Cherson and Charkiv: https://youtu.be/Q9-NER8aFJ4

Washington Post – Wounded Ukrainian soldiers reveal steep toll of Kherson offensive: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/…