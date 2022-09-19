Donetsk City Center Bombed by Ukraine

Deborah L. Armstrong

Russell “Texas” Bentley, who lives in Donetsk, just sent me this video of the aftermath of the bombing, which pulverized buildings and killed at least 13 people on September 19.

You can watch it here: Warning: Graphic images and adult language.

Video courtesy Russell Bentley on Telegram: https://t.me/TXDPR/2181

Bentley messaged me the video just moments ago. He says that at least 13 people were killed including two children.

The video shows how the shell hit a civilian building. Among the debris there is blood and parts of people’s bodies. Bentley says that one 33-year-old woman’s spine was severed by the shrapnel, which hit in the center of the city. Although she is “only wounded,” she will never walk again.