Today Struggle-La Lucha’s John Parker, socialist candidate for U.S. Senate, visited the Tops Market in Buffalo, N.Y., where 10 Black people were massacred by a white supremacist in May. Parker made a statement explaining the links between the the violent ultra-right movement in the U.S. and Washington-funded neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron wore the black sun insignia used by Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion

Azon in UKraine

New Zealand shooter, Brenton Tarrant, covered his arsenal with white supremacist symbols