Ukraine’s Offensives: Tactical Victories Can Contribute to Strategic Defeat

Update for Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 12, 2022

– Ukraine has committed what is left of its best troops and equipment to multiple and expensive offensives – both around Kherson and in Kharkov, and rumors of offensives being prepared elsewhere;

– The Kherson offensive has failed, costing Ukraine multiple brigades’ worth of men and equipment with little territorial gain;

– The Kharkov offensive has cost Ukraine a large amount of men and equipment with significant territorial gains but failed to eliminate the Russian forces holding the region;

– Russia’s decision to withdraw from Kharkov conserves men and equipment for fighting later on and to be determined on Russian terms;

– There will be a significant strategic cost for Ukraine’s tactical gains – some of which are already being paid along the line of contact where Ukrainian lines have been weakened as Kiev cobbled together these offensive forces;

– There are significant parallels between this Ukrainian push and Germany’s Ardennes Offensive in 1944;

– Russia is targeting Ukrainian infrastructure including communication towers and power plants for the first time amid its military operations, signalling a possible escalation;

