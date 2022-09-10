Kharkov Offensive 2.0: Winning Headlines Today, Hastening Defeat for Tomorrow

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 10, 2022

– Ukraine continues its offensive around the Kharkov region after its Kherson offensive failed at great cost in lives and equipment;

– Tactical gains by Ukraine in Kharkov are also coming at great cost in lives and equipment and will leave Ukrainian forces in ultimately a weaker position than when they began;

– Russian withdrawals are tactical, focusing on long-term victory rather than daily headlines;

– Russia has repeatedly conserved manpower and equipment in the face of Ukrainian surges to later reform lines and counter attack on their own terms;

– The correlation of forces continues to favor Russia;

References:

Guardian– Russia sends reinforcements to Kharkiv to repel Ukraine counterattack: https://www.theguardian.com/world/202…

The Duran – Kharkov, Palmyra and constraints of a ‘special military operation’: https://youtu.be/zMdmlZs-F9Y