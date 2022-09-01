Ukraine: IAEA Visits the Zaporozhye NPP

The #IAEA spokesman said that the IAEA mission led by the DG Mr.Rafael Grossi has been delayed on the Ukrainian-controlled territory for about 3 hours en route to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 1, 2022
IAEA delegation on the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP now.#ZaporizhzhiaNPP #ZaporozhyeNPP #UkraineWar #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/6gTzNt6l8y
— Owari no Ōutsuke (@owarino_outsuke) September 1, 2022
#IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi at the #ZNPP. Journalists from a wide range of countries are running to ask their questions. pic.twitter.com/f1JBqMEEwz
— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 1, 2022
The visit of the #IAEA mission to the #ZNPP is over. Its participants are now on their way back to Vienna. A number of IAEA experts will stay at the plant to continue to evaluate the situation there in what regards nuclear safety, security and safeguards. pic.twitter.com/T4WLpofbOn
— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 1, 2022
The #IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi regarding his visit to the #ZNPP: “The key things I needed to see, I saw”.
— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 1, 2022
The #IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi: the Agency will establish continued presence of its specialists at the #ZNPP.
— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 1, 2022
I am finishing my first visit to #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.@IAEAorg is here to stay and will maintain a continued presence at #ZNPP. pic.twitter.com/k4zO3IMe2I
— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 1, 2022
Russia’s Statement at the UNSC Briefing on Attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporozhye NPP
