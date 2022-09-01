RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UNITED NATIONS

Ukraine: IAEA Visits the Zaporozhye NPP

Posted by Internationalist 360° on

 

UN Preventing IAEA Experts from Visiting Zaporozhye NPP

Russia’s Statement at the UNSC Briefing on Attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporozhye NPP

Evidence of Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye Provided to UN