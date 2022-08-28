The Ethiopian Embassy in the US Decisively Responded to the New York Times’ Disinformation





The New York Times (NYT) spread disinformation about the latest phase of the Ethiopian Conflict in its recent piece titled “Fighting Erupts In Northern Ethiopia, Shattering Ceasefire”, which prompted the Ethiopian Embassy in the US to decisively respond in a statement shared on their Twitter account so as to set the record straight. That country’s diplomats reminded everyone of their government’s commitment to hold African Union-led peace talks anywhere, about any subject, and at any time without preconditions. They also took issue with that outlet omitting any mention of the TPLF’s responsibility for starting the conflict in November 2020 after their long-planned and coordinated sneak attack against the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

Building upon that, another of their contentions was that the NYT falsely framed the conflict as having personally been commenced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed out of supposed malice for his political opponents. The Ethiopian Embassy in the US then drew a sharp contrast between their universally recognized and democratically elected government’s progressive partnership with the UN’s World Food Program (WFP) and the TPLF’s latest raid against one of its warehouses that was condemned by that global body. They then concluded by warning that “Inaccuracies like those presented on August 24 risk emboldening further aggression in Ethiopia and other parts of the world where democracy is under threat” before reaffirming that the NYT’s audience deserves to know the truth about this conflict.

Taken together, their response can accurately be described as decisive since it concisely corrected the record by sharing objectively existing and easily verifiable facts with that outlet’s audience, who might otherwise have unquestionably extended credence to the NYT’s artificially manufactured narrative and thus falsely thought that Ethiopia’s central government was to blame for everything. The reality is that this multipolar and historically diverse civilization-state has been victimized by a joint US- and Egyptian-led but TPLF-driven Hybrid War of Terror as punishment for its principled neutrality in the New Cold War between the West’s Golden Billion and the BRICS-led Global South. In fact, the latest round of fighting was once again initiated by the TPLF at its patrons’ behest to punish Ethiopia for its summer of success.

Since the hot stage of this preplanned conflict began almost two years ago, the dual American and Egyptian masterminds have relied immensely on information warfare to manipulate the global audience about its dynamics. From falsely alleging that a so-called “genocide” was taking place in the Tigray Region to recently claiming that the Ethiopian Air Force (ETAF) bombed a kindergarten full of kids inside despite the school season having not yet begun (and being stopped entirely in that region since the conflict started), everything pushed about the central government by those two perpetrators and their media proxies has been nothing but lies. It therefore naturally follows that the NYT would also participate in this dimension of the Hybrid War by virtue of its global influence in shaping the narrative.

What’s so devious about their latest report is that it masquerades as objective but deliberately twists some key facts while purposely omitting others in order to artificially manufacture a false perception of the conflict that entirely blames the central government for everything. Casual news consumers might therefore easily be misled into falling for this latest information warfare provocation, hence the importance of the Ethiopian Embassy in the US responding as decisively as it did. Seeing as how the Hybrid War of Terror on Ethiopia probably won’t end anytime soon since its perpetrators refuse to let that multipolar civilization-state peacefully develop according to the vision of its democratically elected leadership, more such fake news and consequence responses should be expected in the coming future.

Scrutinizing The Claim That The Ethiopian Air Force Just Bombed A Kindergarten In Mekelle

Even leaving aside the central government’s factually grounded designation of the TPLF as terrorists, that group’s proven disreputableness, and its prior pattern of manipulating the US-led Western Mainstream Media (MSM) into amplifying its false narrative against the state by dumping fake body bags and/or the bodies of those who died elsewhere at the scenes of where it claims the government committed war crimes, there are three other reasons not to believe its latest accusations.

The terrorist-designated TPLF claimed that the Ethiopian Air Force (ETAF) just bombed a kindergarten in the regional capital of Mekelle and killed several children as part of the latest round of fighting that this group provoked last week at the behest of its American and Egyptian patrons. Despite this scandalous accusation having only just been made by the same organization that’s infamous for spreading fake news about these sorts of attacks and thus not yet confirmed by any independent third-party observers, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell jumped on the bandwagon by extending credence to this narrative. The Government Communication Service defended the state’s reputation by revealing that “the terrorist TPLF has begun dumping fake body bags in civilian areas in order to claim that the Air Force attacked civilians”, which is consistent with what that group’s done since November 2020.

These conflicting allegations have understandably resulted in a lot of confusion about what just transpired, hence the need to closely scrutinize the original war crime claim being made by the ETAF. Even leaving aside the central government’s factually grounded designation of the TPLF as terrorists, that group’s proven disreputableness, and its prior pattern of manipulating the US-led Western Mainstream Media (MSM) into amplifying its false narrative against the state by dumping fake body bags and/or the bodies of those who died elsewhere at the scenes of where it claims the government committed war crimes, there are three other reasons not to believe its latest accusations. The first and most obvious of these is that the school season has yet to start in Ethiopia, meaning that it’s highly unlikely that children were at the site when it was allegedly hit.

Second, the reader should be reminded that the TPLF is functioning as their joint American and Egyptian patrons’ proxies in the Hybrid War of Terror on Ethiopia, which is the exact same role that NATO-backed Kiev plays vis a vis that bloc’s Hybrid War on Russia throughout the course of the latest US-provoked phase of the Ukrainian Conflict. It’s therefore reasonable to suspect that Kiev’s strategy of illegally militarizing residential areas in order to deter its opponent’s attacks, which was just proven by Amnesty International’s recent bombshell report, is also being replicated by the TPLF since both forces are Western Hybrid War proxies with the same American patron. With this in mind, it thus can’t be discounted that the terrorists militarized a school building without children inside of it at the time, but were then bombed as legitimate military targets and only afterwards brought bodies from elsewhere.

The final reason not to believe the TPLF’s latest accusations is that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have gone to great lengths to mitigate civilian casualties during their law-enforcement-turned-anti-terrorist operation exactly as the Russian Armed Forces (RFAF) have during their special military operation in Ukraine. Just like President Putin truly believes in the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians as proven by his treatise on this topic from summer 2021, to which end he’s declined to authorize the American-like carpet-bombing of enemy-controlled cities (especially those with human shields being held at illegally militarized residential areas) even though this has led to slow but steady progress for his side, so too does Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy truly believe in the historical unity of the diverse Ethiopian people and would thus never authorize the targeting of civilians either.

To summarize the skepticism towards the TPLF’s latest war crime claim against the central government: the group is already rightly designated as terrorists; is infamous for its disreputableness; and previously manipulated the MSM through the means that the Government Communication Service recently reminded everyone of. In the context of the current incident: school doesn’t even start in Ethiopia until Monday; there’s reason to suspect that the TPLF is replicating Kiev’s strategy of illegally militarizing residential areas in order to deter its opponent’s attacks seeing as how they’re Hybrid War proxies that share the same US patron; and Prime Minister Abiy sincerely believes in the historical unity of the diverse Ethiopian people so he’d never authorize the targeting of civilians. Taken together, these six points discredit the latest war crime claim against Ethiopia while suggesting that the TPLF and even UNICIF lied.