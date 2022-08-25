The TPLF’s Latest Terrorist Offensive Intended to Punish Ethiopia





The West and Egypt want their TPLF proxies to punish Ethiopia for its rising global role as recognized by the BRICS countries and especially Russia, Prime Minister Abiy decisively avoiding war with Sudan earlier this summer, and Addis’ third filling of GERD.

The TPLF unsurprisingly launched another terrorist offensive in northern Ethiopia after being resupplied over the past few months through UN aid shipments that were exploited to clandestinely smuggle arms to these terrorists-separatists. There’s no doubt that this group is to blame for violating the ceasefire from earlier this year since even the UN spokesman for Secretary-General Guterres confirmed that they broke into one of the global body’s local warehouses in order to steal 12 tankers of fuel.

Their latest offensive isn’t just intended to cause random carnage as part of their foreign patrons’ policy of weaponizing chaos against their opponents, but is specifically meant to punish this Horn of Africa leader for its summer of success. All of its recent achievements build upon its consistent policy of principled neutrality in the New Cold War, which was what provoked the US-led West and Egypt into launching the TPLF-driven Hybrid War of Terror on Ethiopia in the first place.

In early June, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia told Sputnik that not only is his civilization-state eager to participate in Moscow’s financial multipolarity platform, but also that Addis won’t let America legislate its relations with that Eurasian Great Power through the “Countering Malign Russian Activities In Africa Act”. Around the same time, his Russian counterpart to Ethiopia reminded everyone how peace in his host country is integral to ensuring peace across the entire continent.

It’s also important to point out that the African Union (AU) praised Ethiopia’s peace process as well, which shattered Western lies that exclusively blamed its government for the conflict. The formula of “African solutions for African problems” fully aligns with the spirit of the global systemic transition to multipolarity. No non-African force has the right to interfere in any process on the continent, not least of which are those that concern the resolution of conflicts that they themselves are responsible for.

Later that month, Prime Minister Abiy participated in the BRICS+ framework, which testified to his country’s growing role in the future of the global economy. Even though nearby Egypt also took part in this meeting, Cairo clearly became jealous that Addis was receiving wider recognition by the world community, hence why it unsuccessfully tried provoking a conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan that was narrowly averted after Prime Minister Abiy’s decisive Twitter message in Arabic helped calm tensions.

Moving along to July, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s trip around the end of the month was a milestone in their bilateral relations and for that Eurasian Great Power’s ties with Africa more broadly after its top diplomat promised to help the continent fully complete its decolonization processes. As always, Egypt couldn’t accept foreign recognition of Ethiopia’s growing role, which explains why it made a huge fuss about that country’s third filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

That was just a false pretext for pressuring its Hybrid War victim and preceded Western envoys’ trip to Ethiopia’s Tigray Region, where they infamously took a selfie with a TPLF terrorist leader that confirmed their countries’ tacit support for his group’s terrorist-separatist cause. Shortly after, it became obvious that Al Shabaab was being cultivated as another one of the West’s proxies in parallel with the larger plot to replace the AU-led peace process with their own alternative one for breathing new life into the TPLF.

It’s against this dynamic background that those terrorists just launched their latest offensive, which nobody can forget also resulted in them attacking a UN aid warehouse in complete contravention of all international norms and standards. Quite clearly, the West and Egypt want their TPLF proxies to punish Ethiopia for its rising global role as recognized by the BRICS countries and especially Russia, Prime Minister Abiy decisively avoiding war with Sudan earlier this summer, and Addis’ third filling of GERD.

What’s so dangerous about this latest escalation and which sets it apart from the prior rounds of conflict is that the terrorists’ backers are no longer shy about directly supporting their puppets after the Ethiopian Air Force (EAF) just announced that it shot down a plane entering the country’s airspace from Sudan. Their representative revealed that it “is believed to be from our historical enemies who have been working to weaken Ethiopia”, which was likely a reference to the US-led West and/or Egypt.

Without a doubt, those who ordered the TPLF to stage its latest terrorist attack intend to internationalize the conflict for the purpose of sowing as much chaos as they can in a desperate last-ditch attempt to weaponize it in order to punish Ethiopia for its summer of successes. While it remains uncertain how long the latest round of fighting will last, nobody should forget how far Ethiopia has already come since the conflict started, which is why it’s predicted to prevail this time around too.

The TPLF & Its Patrons Are The Only Ones To Blame For Breaking The Humanitarian Truce

Pushing false equivalence like some forces such as Tedros and others are doing is nothing more than information warfare designed to mislead their targeted audience. The purpose behind this particular propaganda campaign is to artificially manufacture widespread support for their plot to meddle in the African Union (AU)-led peace process after this continental body and the Ethiopian central government both refused to have it replaced by Western-led alternatives.

“The TPLF’s Latest Terrorist Offensive Is Meant To Punish Ethiopia For Its Summer Of Success”, yet some forces still insist on also blaming the universally recognized and democratically elected Ethiopian government for the latest round of fighting. It was precisely this false depiction of events that the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry pushed back against in its latest statement that was shared on social media. It concisely explained the background leading up to the TPLF unilaterally breaking the humanitarian truce from five months ago and poignantly concluded that “Calling on both sides to end the conflict denies the reality and will further embolden the TPLF.”

Had it not been for this tacit support that indisputably preceded the latest violence, then the TPLF wouldn’t have ever dared to raid a UN warehouse and seize 12 tankers filled with over half a million litres of fuel like the World Food Program (WFP) just confirmed took place. That organization condemned this attack against its humanitarian facility and warned that it risks worsening the already difficult living standards of that terrorist-occupied region’s people. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who’s a card-carrying member of the TPLF, ignored these facts when claiming that his relatives there now face starvation as part of an implied “genocide”.

Earlier this month, that terrorist organization’s top global lobbyist immorally played the race card by falsely speculating that the international community’s comparative decrease in support for his group’s cause was purely attributable to racism. Since that didn’t work, he’s now trying to manipulate well-intended folks’ humanitarian concerns by omitting any mentioning of the TPLF’s raid against the WFP’s warehouse. Instead, he’s focused on misleading everyone who’ll listen into wrongly thinking that his country’s government is to blame when in reality it’s solely his own group that’s at fault. Observers must become aware of this since there’s no comparison between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government.

The first-mentioned was designated as a terrorist group by the authorities while the second is universally recognized by the international community as the democratically elected representatives of their diverse civilization-state’s people. Pushing false equivalence like some forces such as Tedros and others are doing is nothing more than information warfare designed to mislead their targeted audience. The purpose behind this particular propaganda campaign is to artificially manufacture widespread support for their plot to meddle in the African Union (AU)-led peace process after this continental body and the Ethiopian central government both refused to have it replaced by Western-led alternatives.

That was the final straw for the US and Egypt, which realized that their TPLF-driven Hybrid War of Terror on Ethiopia stood no chance of tangibly achieving any of its objectives unless their proxies resumed hostilities in a desperate last-ditch attempt to coerce unilateral concessions from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s multipolar government. To that end, they’re attempting to put pressure on it through the earlier explained information warfare campaign connected to the false equivalence between the terrorist-designated TPLF and the central authorities, which requires another round of fighting in order to create the so-called “publicly plausible pretext” for manipulating the foreign audience.

Tedros is playing the same role that he always has, but this time it’s much less effective than ever before after activists from Ethiopia, their diaspora, and their supporters elsewhere across the world comprehensively exposed him over nearly the past two years since the start of the conflict in November 2020 as that terrorist group’s top lobbyist and thus discredited all of his false claims. Those who come across the facts that they’ve shared across social media will realize that they’re being manipulated by a toxic troll who exploits his position at the WHO in order to strategically disarm his targeted audience and thus make them more susceptible to his terrorist propaganda.

Wider awareness of this pernicious information warfare plot will inevitably reduce the chances that it’ll succeed in taking advantage of well-intended but naïve people’s humanitarian concerns, which will in turn throw a wrench in those terrorist backers’ scheme to artificially manufacture support for hijacking the AU-led peace process. For this reason, everyone who’s learned the truth about the jointly Western- and Egyptian-led TPLF-driven Hybrid War of Terror on Ethiopia should inform those of their family and friends who have an interest in it as well or are at least aware of who Tedros is. It’s about time that the world wakes up to the fact that the WHO chief is exploiting his post to push terrorist propaganda.