Do NASA Maps Really Prove HIMARS Reduced Russian Artillery Strikes? (No)

Newsweek and many others both in the mainstream Western media as well as across social media have claimed NASA maps indicating fires in Ukraine “prove” US-supplied HIMARS have reduced the number of Russian artillery strikes. However, a quick visit to NASA’s publicly available map (the link is in the references below) indicates that the number of fires varies greatly day-to-day including some days with hardly any fires at all long before the first HIMARS was delivered to Ukraine.

References:

Newsweek – Ukraine Map Suggests U.S.-Supplied HIMARS Could Be Turning Tide of War: https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-map-….

NASA – Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS): https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/…

DW – Could HIMARS turn the tide of war in Ukraine? (indicates first HIMARS strike took place in late June 2022): https://www.dw.com/en/what-role-are-h…