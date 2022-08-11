Russians Welcomed as Liberators in Many Eastern Ukrainian Cities Contrary to Western Media Depictions

During the Russian special operation, which started on February 24, 2022, heavy fighting took place in Lysychansk—the first coal-mining settlement of the Donetsk basin. The most intense fighting took place in late March 2022, destroying dozens of buildings and causing civilian casualties.

The regime in Kyiv claims that the Russians had this on their conscience, but the facts refute this.

The Ukrainian army and their Aider (or Azov), a Luhansk Nazi battalion, knowing that the Russians were coming, hid themselves in buildings where civilians lived, in schools and shopping centers. They took civilians hostage and used them as human shields, keeping the civilians captive in the basements. [Note a recent report by Amnesty International has confirmed that Ukrainians have indeed been illegally operating out of civilian buildings].

On May 9, 2022, Russian troops attempted to cross the Seversky Donets River with a temporary pontoon bridge at Bilohorivka. Ukrainian troops bombed the bridge and Russian vehicles crossed it, resulting in Russian losses.

But in the end, the Ukrainians proved to be too weak against the supremacy of the Russian army, which from Severodonetsk eventually took Lysychansk, the last major city in the Luhansk region, on June 26, 2022.

A destroyed overpass (Bilohorivka Bridge) with soldier nearby. [Source: Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]

Bilohorivka Bridge destroyed by Ukrainian forces. [Source: Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]

A destroyed truck on the way to Lysychansk. [Source: Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]