Russians Welcomed as Liberators in Many Eastern Ukrainian Cities Contrary to Western Media Depictions

The entrance to Melitopol. [Source: Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]
As expected and what I have heard several times, in the cities, towns and areas I have visited over the past five months, most people do not want to belong to Ukraine any more. Too much has happened, eight years of war, a war of attrition for the population that stayed.
The West is deaf to the war: They only follow their own agenda and ignore the civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine! For the remaining residents, the pinnacle has been reached, as NATO (EU and the West) supplies weapons to the regime in Kyiv, which is killing them and their children! So most likely the majority will vote yes, to become a part of Russia!
Melitopol’s city center. [Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]
Ex-mayor Ivan Fedorov (left) who was a member of Pravdy Sektor and fled to the Netherlands; Galina Danilchenko (right), the new Mayor. [Photos courtesy of Wikipedia (left) and Sonja van den Ende (right)]
The Kill List of Ukraine and CIA
After my visit to Mariupol, the Azov Steel factory and other places, I started to receive daily “threatening” emails. In these emails, which came from Langley (CIA) with some via Polish trolls, I was accused of being an FSB agent and my details have been known for years about my crimes. If I enter the Netherlands, I will be declared an “outlaw” and face court.
After researching where these threats might have come from, I quickly found out that there is a Ukrainian so-called “peace list,” which is really a death list, run by Ukrainian Nazis in conjunction with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); at the top of the list is “Langley, Virginia,” the location of CIA headquarters, and its branch in Poland.
The Myrotvorets so-called Peacekeeping list, which is actually a death list. My passport number is redacted for security reasons. Ван Ден Энде Соня – Myrotvorets.center Langley, VA, USA; Warszawa, Polskaofficial@myrotvorets.center. [Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]
This is the list that includes Henry Kissinger and Viktor Orban; several journalists in Ukraine were also killed by it. Recently, Johnny Miller, a journalist from
Iranian Press TV, has been put on the list as well. Children’s names also appear on the list.
Since my name has appeared on this list, great confusion has arisen in the Dutch media. Rumors circulated that I was dead, fallen in battle in Ukraine. Which is absurd, because I am not directly on the front lines. They are deliberate rumors, spread directly by various media outlets, after they themselves wrote a so-called article about conspiracy theories that I would spread about biological weapons. After this, things escalated, not only in the Netherlands (my home country), but also in Belgium (Flemish-speaking area).
This shows the true face of the so-called Western democracies. As I said, kids’ names even appear on this list—for instance, a 13-year-old girl from Luhansk, Faina Savenkova.
Faina has been writing about her experiences in the Donbas. After her name
appeared on the list, she started to receive online threats of physical violence.
Faina Savenkova [Source: wikidata.org]
Johnny Miller
wrote about Faina on Press TV; after his publication, he was added to the list as well!
So much for Western democracy, human rights and protection of children and journalists. It is plain fascism, what is happening in the Western world, or a move towards it.
Sonja is a freelance journalist from the Netherlands who has written about Syria, the Middle East, and Russia among other topics. Sonja can be reached at: sonjavandenende@gmail.com.
The Bloody Peacemakers