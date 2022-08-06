CHINA, NED, TAIWAN, USA, USAID

China’s Taiwan Military Option – How and Why?

Recent US-Chinese tensions centered on Taiwan has raised the prospect of a military confrontation. Let’s try to answer the following questions:

How and why would China launch military operations in regards to Taiwan?

What sort of capabilities does the Chinese military possess?

