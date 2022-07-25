Evo Morales on US Interventions, Coups and Food Sovereignty

Evo Morales Denounces US Involvement in Interventions and Coups

Ana Ibis Falcón Lamoth



Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday denounced the involvement of high-ranking officials from the Government of the United States in the conception and implementation of interventions and coups d’état in Latin America and the world.

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief James Woolsey admited that the United States has intervened and attempted against democracy with coups d’état, Morales wrote on Twitter.

Exjefe de la CIA James Woolsey admite que EEUU interviene y atenta contra la democracia con golpes de Estado por lo que llama "una buena causa" y el "interés del sistema" capitalista. Al igual que Bolton, exasesor de Trump, revela que EEUU es el peor enemigo de la paz en el mundo — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 25, 2022

The Bolivian head of State between 2006 and 2019 criticized the justifications by US agents, who use phrases such as “a good cause” and the “interest of the capitalist system” to erect an interfering discourse and bring about changes in governments not in line with their hegemonic pretensions on the planet.

Just like (John) Bolton, former advisor to (Donald) Trump, (Woolsey) revealed that the United States is the worst enemy of peace in the world, noted Morales, who was a victim of a coup d’état in 2019, which was meticulously planned from Washington, as he assured on multiple occasions.

It should be recalled that just a few days ago, Bolton publicly acknowledged, in an interview with CNN, that the United States plans and carries out coups d’état in the countries it chooses.

Rewind (2019): Washington has long been candid in its application of the Monroe Doctrine and blunt about its intention to install hand-picked governments. pic.twitter.com/TYJ9rI3NtN — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 25, 2022

Evo Morales emphasizes need to achieve food sovereignty

Ana Ibis Falcón Lamoth

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday stressed the urgent need to achieve food sovereignty to mitigate the effects of the global crisis.

On his Twitter account, Morales explained that while experts from world organizations warn about an imminent food crisis, an unprecedented global food market is opening up.

Mientras la FAO y el PMA advierten sobre una inminente crisis alimentaria, se abre un mercado mundial de alimentos sin precedentes. Debemos trabajar unidos para transformar la dificultad en oportunidad. Bolivia debe prepararse para exportar a cualquier mercado. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 25, 2022

We must work together to transform difficulty into opportunity.

Bolivia must be prepared to export to any market, he emphasized.

Se calcula que el 2023 la población mundial será de 8 mil millones y que el 2050 seremos 10 mil millones. Con un ministerio o viceministerio de ganadería #Bolivia puede potenciar su capacidad de llegar a nuevos mercados. Un gran encuentro en pro de la soberanía alimentaria. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 25, 2022

During a meeting with the former minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Paraguay, Marcos Medina, the head of State of Bolivia between 2006 and 2019 recalled that the world population will be eight billion in 2023 and around 10 billion in 2050; therefore, much more work must be done to achieve “food sovereignty.”