Evo Morales on US Interventions, Coups and Food Sovereignty

Evo Morales Denounces US Involvement in Interventions and Coups
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday denounced the involvement of high-ranking officials from the Government of the United States in the conception and implementation of interventions and coups d’état in Latin America and the world.
Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief James Woolsey admited that the United States has intervened and attempted against democracy with coups d’état, Morales wrote on Twitter.
The Bolivian head of State between 2006 and 2019 criticized the justifications by US agents, who use phrases such as “a good cause” and the “interest of the capitalist system” to erect an interfering discourse and bring about changes in governments not in line with their hegemonic pretensions on the planet.
Just like (John) Bolton, former advisor to (Donald) Trump, (Woolsey) revealed that the United States is the worst enemy of peace in the world, noted Morales, who was a victim of a coup d’état in 2019, which was meticulously planned from Washington, as he assured on multiple occasions.
It should be recalled that just a few days ago, Bolton publicly acknowledged, in an interview with CNN, that the United States plans and carries out coups d’état in the countries it chooses.
Evo Morales emphasizes need to achieve food sovereignty
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday stressed the urgent need to achieve food sovereignty to mitigate the effects of the global crisis.
On his Twitter account, Morales explained that while experts from world organizations warn about an imminent food crisis, an unprecedented global food market is opening up.
We must work together to transform difficulty into opportunity.
Bolivia must be prepared to export to any market, he emphasized.
During a meeting with the former minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Paraguay, Marcos Medina, the head of State of Bolivia between 2006 and 2019 recalled that the world population will be eight billion in 2023 and around 10 billion in 2050; therefore, much more work must be done to achieve “food sovereignty.”
Evo Morales: Bolivia’s New Model and Why the UK and US Want to Destroy It