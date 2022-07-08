Ruins of Azov Steel Factory Display Nazi Insignia and Signs of NATO Support

Sonja Van den Ende

Among the ruins of the Azov Steel factory. [Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]

The Azov Steel factory was an important propaganda tool of the Western media since the Azov Battalion occupied the factory in March this year. In the official narrative, there were “good fellows” inside the factory, defending Mariupol and its citizens. The “good fellows” surrendered last May 2022.

When I visited Mariupol, I got a totally different story from the remaining citizens inside the city, and from the sight of the Azov Steel factory, where much paraphernalia was laying around.

What I saw, especially in the catacombs that are said to go about five to ten stories below the ground, says a lot about what must have happened there.

The Russian army cleared the first floor so that we could take a look there. It was furnished and appeared like a military headquarters, with (bunk) beds. There were also many books, such as Mein Kampf, and the flags of Azov with the “Wolfsangel” emblem, which were used by the “Schutz Staffel” SS battalions of Nazi Germany.

The Azov Battalion, which was founded in Mariupol in May 2014, is a Ukrainian far-right militia formed from so-called Patriots of Ukraine and the Social-National Assembly, both led by Andriy Biletsky (a far-right extremist).

Funded by the oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky who has close ties to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the militia was established at the beginning of the war in the Donbas and has since terrorized the people in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

In the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), there is a similar battalion with a different name, called Aidar, which also terrorizes the inhabitants of the LPR.

The destroyed Azov Steel factory. [Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]