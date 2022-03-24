NATO and the Russia-Ukraine War

Hugo Turner



For more then 70 years America has been predicting an imminent invasion by first the USSR, and then Russia. Now with its 9 years of anti-Russian hysteria the West has finally created a self- fulfilling prophecy. Putin has decided to intervene in Ukraine.

Back in December 2021, Russia asked NATO for security guarantees on Ukraine and reminded them that NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia was a red line. The US and NATO refused to make any concessions. On February 16, Ukraine began a massive escalation in shelling in Donetsk and Lugansk. On February 21, 2022, Russia finally recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin then announced that he was launching a special operation with the aim of denazifying and demilitarizing Ukraine. It has since become known as “Operation Z.” On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine with 150,000 troops, while wreaking havoc on Ukraine’s air defenses, command and control, communications, supply depots and other targets, with 160 cruise missiles. Russian troops arrived in helicopters to seize Kiev’s airport (Ukraine quickly retook it) and in the confusion, Russian forces were seemingly everywhere. However, it soon became clear that Russia had only established control on the perimeter of Ukraine’s North, South, East and West. Instead of racing to capture Kiev, Russia concentrated on controlling Ukraine’s southern coast. Russia is close enough to Kiev to pin down Ukrainian forces that are on the defensive and can’t counter attack or receive reinforcements. Nevertheless, Ukrainian forces are still able to offer fierce resistance, so that Russia’s progress is slow. It is a pattern familiar to those who followed the earlier war in Ukraine, or the war in Syria – long periods of indecisive clashes followed by decisive victories and mop up operations.

Russia has managed to take Kherson and restored Crimea’s supply of fresh water, which Ukraine had cut off in revenge for it voting to rejoin Russia. Currently, Russia is focused on liberating the city of Mariupol, which rose up in rebellion in 2014, when Ukraine crushed the pro-Russian uprising and gave the city to the Azov battalion. For 8 years they have terrorized the populace, running a secret prison at the local airbase where they kidnapped, tortured, raped, and murdered their victims. With Mariupol liberated, Russia may shift its attention to destroying the 120,000 Ukrainian troops occupying the Donbass who have massively increased their shelling and missile attacks on the civilian population there. Over the last 4 years, the Ukrainian military and fascist paramilitaries have killed over 13,000 people in the Donbass with constant shelling, while the world remained silent. That amounts to more than 4 times the number of civilians that the West claim have been killed in the Russian invasion so far (2,500). Both sides conceal their casualties and provide exaggerated accounts of enemy casualties. However, it is interesting that the West claims Russia is exclusively targeting civilians and that Russia has lost 12-15,000 troops.

When has America ever had a lower civilian body count than the number of troops it has lost? In Iraq the US officially lost 4,431 troops while 1-2 million Iraqis were killed. Also how many of those 2,500 civilians killed were killed by the Ukrainian military shelling of the Donbass? How many were killed by fascist paramilitaries? How many were killed as a result of Zelensky handing out 10,000 automatic weapons to drunken mobs in Kiev who have been using them to rob, loot, and execute suspected traitors? In impotent rage, fascist Ukrainians are targeting ethnic minorities like the Roma, beating them and tying them to lampposts, before posting pictures of their victims on social media. African immigrants trying to flee were beaten for trying to get on the same buses or trains as white Ukrainians, a brief scandal that was quickly hushed up. If you “Stand with Ukraine” you are standing with fascism.

The West has rushed to condemn this as an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation. America, the ultimate rogue state, now poses as the champion of International Law. However, Russia’s attack was not unprovoked. The war in Ukraine began in 2014 with the Maidan coup installing a fascist government. The new regime was founded on hatred of ethnic Russians and in response, Crimea voted to rejoin Russia and the people of Donetsk and Lugansk declared their independence. Ukraine then launched a major offensive to retake Lugansk and Donetsk. Ukraine passed laws forbidding people to criticize Ukrainian Nazis or to praise the Soviet Union. With Russia’s covert assistance, the heroic people of Donetsk and Lugansk inflicted two crushing defeats on the Ukrainian armed forces and the Nazi paramilitary groups. Ukraine was forced to sign a first and second Minsk agreement to end the war. The US also agreed to the terms of the Minsk agreement which would have granted Donetsk and Lugansk autonomy while forcing them to remain part of Ukraine, but neither Ukraine nor the US ever honored it. Instead, for 8 years, Ukraine continued to shell the people of the Donbass, and since 2018, have killed at least 13,000 people. America and Ukraine started this war. Hopefully, Russia will be able to end it.

While condemning Russia, the corporate media remain silent on the fact that the US is still illegally occupying Iraq and Syria, and waging a genocidal war on Yemen via its Saudi proxies. In the 30 years since the destruction of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War, the US and NATO have destroyed many countries: Panama, Iraq, Yugoslavia, Rwanda, the Congo, Afghanistan, Iraq again, Libya, Syria Yemen and Ukraine. In Rwanda and Congo alone 7-13 million people died. This does not even touch upon the coups and failed coups, sanctions, economic warfare and the billions who live in poverty to enrich American corporations.

Imperialism evolved over time and has taken different forms. Today there is only one empire – America – and its network of allied countries such as England and France who plundered, massacred, and destroyed wherever they ventured in Asia, Africa, and the Americas. America’s empire absorbed fascist countries like Germany and Japan, who between them slaughtered 50 million people – Jews, Russians, Chinese, Roma and many more. The American empire absorbed the sinister old European empires, and the short-lived fascist empires as it launched its Cold War. It was a master of soft power, training ruling classes around the world and gaining control of their opposition. Thanks to Hollywood, it was able to brainwash the planet to believe in American benevolence. Its advertising created a worldwide consumer culture. Its music shaped teenage rebellion around the globe. Only those who were the victims of American imperialism were able to see the monstrous empire for what it was.

America’s Covert Wars and Long Association with Fascists

When the US recruited Reinhard Gehlen and hundreds of thousands of fascists after (and during) World War 2, they also absorbed Gehlen’s Ukrainian lackeys in the OUN. The OUN began as a terrorist group after World War 1, assassinating Polish government officials. They then formed an alliance with Nazi Germany. The OUN provided recruits for the territorial police and the Waffen SS after Germany invaded the Soviet Union. The OUN murdered millions of Jews, Poles, Ukrainians and Russians. They loved to use axes or saws to slaughter their victims in the goriest manner possible and to save bullets.

The US launched its first covert war in Ukraine back in the 1940’s using these SS veterans. Frank Wisner boasted that his guerrilla army of Ukrainian Nazis killed 30,000 people. Ukraine was only one of many covert wars the US waged on the Soviet republics and the socialist Eastern bloc countries. Although initially defeated in Ukraine, the fascist emigres of the OUN were supported by the US, the UK, and West Germany throughout the Cold War and they dominated the umbrella group of former fascist collaborators from within the USSR, the Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations or ABN.

Yaroslav Stetsko, former Ukrainian ruler of the Nazi puppet state, would spent the entire Cold War demanding the US and NATO launch a nuclear war to destroy the Soviet Union. Reagan and Vice President Bush invited Stetsko to the White House for a photo op. Today, thanks to the recklessness of the Biden administration, Stestko’s apocalyptic dream of a nuclear war may come to pass.

A hard core of Ukrainian fascists indoctrinated their children, and their children’s children, in the ideology of the OUN. Every summer they sent their children to Ukrainian fascist summer camps where they were i(and still are) indoctrinated in the OUN ideology. When the Soviet Union was destroyed by a combination of Gorbachev’s treachery and incompetence, and a series of NED/CIA color revolution style coups and destabilizations, the OUN were able to return to Ukraine. Color Revolutions utilize NED and corporate foundations to build networks of NGOs capable of mobilizing 1 or 2% of the population in mass protests, while the CIA and other intelligence agencies work behind the scenes to organize a coup. For decades the Ukrainian fascists had been recruited to run the CIA’s propaganda campaign targeting the Soviet Union Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian broadcasts (Radio Liberty is half of RFE/RL). In the 1990’s, with the help of the West, the Ukrainian fascists began their campaign to revive fascism in Ukraine. As in Russia, the end of Socialism brought poverty and chaos. In this chaos, Ukrainian Nazi paramilitaries began to prosper doing dirty work for various Ukrainian oligarchs. In 2004 the US launched the Orange Revolution in Ukraine to install a pro-Western government run by Viktor Yuschenko, overturning the election victory of Viktor Yanukovych. The new government began to glorify the Ukrainian Nazi collaborators. Soon discredited by its unchecked corruption, Ukraine elected the also corrupt, but neutral, Yanukovych.

In early 2014 Yanukovych was overthrown by a much uglier color revolution in which the fascist paramilitary groups provided the muscle. In overthrowing the deeply flawed Yanukovych, the US destroyed any chance for an independent or democratic Ukraine. The new government outlawed the opposition parties, purged the parliament, and allowed fascist paramilitary groups to terrorize anyone calling for moderation. They banned the Russian language, provoking a rebellion in Eastern Ukraine. Many in Eastern Ukraine also rose up in opposition to the corrupt capitalist system. Then came the Odessa massacre, when a mob of Ukrainian fascists chased a crowd of anti-war protesters (protesting the impending civil war on ethnic Russians) into a trade union building, then setting it alight killing 39 people officially (as many 150 unofficially). The fascist Kiev regime celebrated openly while the US Secretary of State John Kerry claimed that they had burned themselves alive, despite the whole horrific episode being captured on video. The people of Donetsk and Lugansk realized that they were facing genocide and ethnic cleansing. War followed and with covert assistance from Russia, Donetsk and Lugansk were able to inflict two major humiliating defeats on the Ukrainian army. Their strategy was to slowly encircle the Ukrainian forces trapping them in “cauldrons” where, surrounded by artillery and cut-off from resupply, they were completely decimated. Russia, Donetsk, and Lugansk are applying the same strategy today. Thus, while Western military experts are currently bragging about Ukraine’s success and Russia’s impending defeat, eventually the Ukrainian forces will be encircled and destroyed. It is the same strategy that the Soviet Union used to destroy the German army during WW2. A major difference between the fighting now and in 2014-2015 (or during World War 2) is that Russia now has air superiority and thus is slowly destroying Ukraine’s supplies of fuel and weapons. It will be a long and ugly war but hopefully Russia will emerge victorious.

Russia must win this war its survival is at stake. Putin has made a dangerous gamble but ultimately he had no choice. NATO and the US have turned Ukraine into a fascist puppet state that was never going to give up its dream of conquering the Donbass and eventually retaking Crimea. Despite being involved in an ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine had altered its constitution to permanently pursue NATO membership. And the Biden administration recklessly pushed to admit Ukraine into NATO. Perhaps they never intended to let Ukraine become a full NATO member, some would argue. Equally insane, they were willing to provoke a Russian invasion rather then assure Russia that Ukraine would not be admitted into NATO, despite not actually planning to allow Ukraine to join. And despite Ukraine not being a NATO member, NATO runs the Ukrainian army and holds massive war games in Ukraine where 20,000 NATO advisers train the Ukrainian Army and practice declaring nuclear war on Russia.

Putin worried NATO planned to install intermediate range nuclear missiles in Ukraine. President Zelensky announced the week before the invasion that Ukraine planned to start its own nuclear program. Since Ukraine has the nuclear power plants and the technical know how from the Soviet era, the threat was very real. Ukraine also hosts more than a dozen US biowarfare laboratories. Russia was faced with the choice of fighting a conventional war now, or a nuclear war later. If the West insists on installing a No Fly Zone over Ukraine, as Zelensky and his American speechwriters demand, the whole world could be destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse.

Who is President Zelensky who has become the idol of millions? Zelensky is a Eurovision winner turned comedian. His patron is the oligarch Igor Kolmoisky, who was also patron to the Nazi Right Sector prior to the Maidan coup. Kolmoisky is Jewish, like Zelensky, which didn’t stop him from hiring the Nazi right sector to act as muscle in the Ukrainian version of a “hostile takeover” where they acted as his private mercenaries, seizing assets of his business rivals. I mention it merely because people claim that Ukraine can’t be a fascist country because it has a Jewish president. Israel has provided major funding and advisers to the Ukrainian Nazi Aidar Battalion. Alliances are often paradoxical.

Israel made its own secret deal with Gehlen at the start of the Cold War. Kolmoisky gave Zelensky a job playing an ordinary guy elected to the presidency on his TV channel and then Zelensky ran for the presidency on the peace platform and beat Petro Poroshenko. Poroshenko had won Ukraine’s undemocratic post Maidan elections. Since losing to Zelensky, Poroshenko has allied himself with the hardcore Nazis. However, Ukraine was rapidly becoming a failed state and its Western economic advisers had plunged the nation into poverty. Zelensky’s popularity fell to 25%. The post-Maidan version of the Yanukovych’s former party of regions, now called the Opposition Party, run by Viktor Medvechuk, was gaining in popularity. Luckily for Zelensky and unluckily for Ukraine, Biden had been elected and the new administration was determined to take a harder line on Russia than Trump. Trump had been framed as a Russian agent, but had sent arms to Ukraine that Obama had delayed. Biden, as Vice President, had been in charge of Ukraine. Biden appointed Victoria Nuland to the number three position in the State Department. Nuland had supervised the Maidan coup and had handpicked the new government. The Biden administration encouraged Zelensky to take a more hawkish turn. Zelensky banned the opposition parties, charged Medvechuk and Poroshenko for illegal deals with the Donbass and placed them under house arrest. Zelensky clamped down on the media. He announced he would take back the Donbass. This was back in 2021. This is why Putin began to move forces closer to Russia’s border with Ukraine, both to pressure Zelensky and to respond to an attempt to take back the Donbass.

Russia claims Ukraine planned to launch an attack on the Donbass on March 2022. Zelensky had built up the already massive force stationed on the border of the separatist republics. When it appeared that Russia would back down, Ukraine launched a massive artillery attack on the Donbass, leading Putin to recognize the republics. Zelensky’s star continues to rise. He’s been given the role of a lifetime and he shouts his heroic defiance in front of a green screen, knowing that the Ukrainian people will be forced to pay the price. If Ukraine looses the war he will go on a world tour before settling down to a luxurious retirement as head of the government in exile. On the other hand, if he tries to surrender, he may be killed or overthrown by one of Ukraine’s fascist paramilitaries. Recently, Zelensky banned 11 more opposition parties and seized all private media putting it under state control.

So far Biden has shown sufficient restraint to avoid a nuclear war. Instead, he has decided to nuke the global economy with his sanctions on Russia. These sanctions have sent food and energy costs skyrocketing and will cause untold misery and chaos worldwide. For the first time Americans themselves will suffer from the sanctions it so heartlessly puts on other countries. The global economy is already in tatters due to the disastrous strategies employed to combat the COVID epidemic. Europe will be even harder hit while the third world will suffer starvation and death. Ironically by sending energy prices soaring the sanctions will help Russia survive the economic embargo the west has launched on their country. Russia is now the most heavily sanctioned country on the planet surpassing North Korea and Iran. More sanctions are on the way. The US is destroying one of the key tools it uses to control the world the petrodollar. Biden’s disastrous strategy is pressing the fast forward button on the decline and fall of the US empire. Meanwhile ordinary people will pay the price. The media is of course blaming the Russian invasion rather then sanctions for the price hikes.

While the Western media cry crocodile tears for Ukraine, America and its allies are doing all they can to insure that the war leaves Ukraine in complete ruin. NATO hopes for high civilian casualties so that it can terrify it’s member states and demonize Russia for years to come. They are so full of hubris that they are already boasting of what they call their “Afghanistan Option” and their plans to set up a Ukrainian GLADIO in the event of a Russian victory. Hillary Clinton has been given the job of publicly promoting the Afghanistan option and promising that the war will be as long and bloody as possible to bleed Russia. The fact that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, could suffer decades of war, poverty and chaos in the aftermath, does not concern her. NATO openly stated that they are setting up a stay behind network that will launch terror attacks and create an insurgency that will continue long after the Russian victory. The present strategy could more accurately be called “Plan Syria”. Ukrainian forces are preventing civilians from evacuating their cities so that they will die in the crossfire. They are stationing their military equipment in vital civilian infrastructure like hospitals, schools, and shopping malls then firing on Russian forces from these positions. When Russia fires back, they then publicize the attack on the hospital or school (schools are thankfully empty at the moment ). In Syria it was the same story. Terrorists turned hospitals into military bases and secret prisons. While the Western press repeatedly claimed that Assad had destroyed “The last Hospital in Syria”. Often Ukrainian forces, abandon fortifications outside of the city and move into civilian areas. There have been numerous reports of the Ukrainian military massacring civilians who try to flee the war zone. They plan to turn Kiev into a hellhole of urban combat handing out Molotov cocktails and guns to untrained volunteers who will get themselves slaughtered. The reappearance of the same tactics used in Syria in the war in Ukraine reveals that NATO, the CIA, and Western intelligence masterminded the Syrian terrorists criminal strategy and now they are giving the same disastrous advice to Ukraine. Syria, meanwhile, is suffering from the “Gaza option” as harsh sanctions prevent Syria from rebuilding while the West is deliberately trying to starve the population into submission. In the case of Ukraine, the Russian military are highly experienced in foiling the strategies that NATO employed to wreck Syria.

The West has rushed thousands of fascists, mercenaries, and veterans to fight in the war in Ukraine, however this strategy backfired on March 13, 2022 when Russia fired a missile at their training camp near Lviv, the “International Peace Keeping and Security Center”, killing 35 and sending the rest into a panic. Some of the survivors took to social media warning others not to come to Ukraine to die as canon fodder. The West has also been funneling billions in arms to Ukraine, much of which Russia managed to destroy. Russian, Donetsk, and Lugansk ground forces have also seized huge stockpiles of American weapons. Every day another Ukrainian arms stockpile, logistics hub, or military barracks is destroyed by Russian air power. Short of starting a nuclear war by trying to enforce a No-Fly zone there is little the US and NATO can do to negate Russia’s advantage in the air. Still Russia will probably have to expand the size of their ground force to achieve victory.

Russia has declared its goal to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. If Russia wins, two main scenarios are possible. Either the US will have Zelensky sign a peace deal and Ukraine will be divided into a pro-Western and Russian-controlled regions. If the US refuses to make a deal, Russia will take over the entire country and install a pro-Russian government. Ukraine and Belarus will then become Russia’s buffer to the West. At this point there is no way to predict how long the war will last. It could take months, or years. And even if Russia gains a victory, it will face a NATO-supplied Ukrainian insurgency for many years after. After the Maidan coup, Ukraine has become a permanent battleground between Russia and NATO.

