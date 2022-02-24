Important Clarification by the Union of Soviet Officials on the US/EU Imperialist Aggression against Ukraine

Editorial Comment: The Union of Soviet Officers clarifies some points of Putin’s speech when he discredits the successes of the USSR, the policy of the Communist Party and the Soviet power, which saved Russia from collapse and colonization. In addition to attempts to blame the disintegration of the Soviet Union, and the escalation of the conflict in the Donbass on Lenin – it is a distortion of history. They warn that the communists, followers of Marxism-Leninism, have nothing to do with Gorbachev’s team and Perestroika that dismantled Soviet socialism, the national state and revived Ukrainian fascism. As long as the USSR existed, until Brezhnev, the different republics were stable territories, harmonized within the Union, including Ukraine and its Donetsk region let us not forget. They warn that “Russia has no chance to resist the imperialist attack in the absence of a basis for the consolidation of society, which is possible only if the government fully meets the needs of the people. The solution of these tasks requires the immediate cessation of privatization of state property, the accession of our country to the WTO, the imposition of monetary experiments and the transition to the path of socialist construction.” – Alba Granada North Africa

Statement of the Union of Soviet Officials

The attempts of the Ukrainian puppet regime to unleash a full-scale war against the Donbass with the support of Western imperialism forced the state leaders of the Russian Federation to implement the proposal of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk. For eight years, the Communists insisted on taking an appropriate step, emphasizing its importance in terms of ensuring the protection of the inhabitants of Novorossia from the Bandera terror. Any delay in recognizing the independence of Donbass would undoubtedly untie the hands of the Ukrainian authorities and push them to commit large-scale war crimes against the Russian world. Therefore, the long-awaited complementation of the Communist Party’s idea is worthy of approval. However, this is no reason for complacency and for nurturing illusions about a change of course on the part of the authorities.

The support for state sovereignty by the DNR and LNR is an important but isolated episode. In reality, the ruling regime is determined to continue with a policy that delivers Russia to the slaughter of world “globalism”, contributing to the extinction of the national identity of compatriots. President V.V. Putin’s speech on the issue of the situation in the Donbas leaves no doubt about it. Having approved the idea of recognizing the independence of Novorossia, he once again made statements discrediting the exploits of our ancestors, the successes of the USSR, the policy of the Communist Party and Soviet power, which saved Russia from collapse and colonization. Attempts to take responsibility for the disintegration of the Soviet Union, for the escalation of the conflict in the Donbass on V.I. Lenin are not just a distortion of history.

The truth is that it was the experiments of the Provisional Government that contributed to the unraveling of the spiral of disintegration processes, which reached its peak in the autumn of 1917. Moreover, the “Februaries” did everything possible to make the dismemberment of Russia a reality, as Kerensky admitted in 1953 during a conversation with French journalists. And only the Bolsheviks managed to solve the large-scale task of reunifying the Russian lands, realizing this not on the basis of imperial dictates, but on the basis of the ideas of equality, justice and internationalism. Speaking in the future of the unitary nature of the socialist state, V.I. However, Lenin emphasized the importance of uniting at the initial stage “the great Russian and Ukrainian workers and peasants” on the principles of federalism.

Lenin in his “Letter to the Ukrainian workers and peasants on the occasion of the victories over Denikin” emphasized the desire of the Russian and Ukrainian workers to form a voluntary union of nations based “on full confidence, on a clear consciousness of brotherhood. unity, on completely voluntary consent.” The solution of such a momentous task, plus the need to broaden the social base of the revolution in the republics, dictated the necessity of certain concessions in their favor. Otherwise, the task of reunifying our state (and, consequently, creating the prerequisites for successfully countering the onslaught of Western imperialism) would have remained unresolved.

At the same time, we cannot ignore Vladimir Putin’s words about the decisions made by the Communist Party during the “perestroika” years that contributed to the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Equating Gorbachev’s team with the followers of Marxism-Leninism, which dismantled Soviet socialism, the nation state, completely changes everything from a sick head to a healthy one. Both Mikhail Gorbachev and Alexander Yakovlev in the “dazzling 90s” admitted in retrospect that they were motivated by the motives for the destruction of the Soviet model of economic and political development. And the communists have absolutely nothing to do with it!

At the same time, silence about the responsibility for the death of our Motherland, Yeltsin and his accomplices in “Democratic Russia”. It is well known whose efforts were dragged through the decisions of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR on the declaration of state sovereignty of Russia, on the termination of tax transfers to the budget of the USSR. Everyone knows for sure who in early 1991 not only expressed solidarity with the atrocities of Russophobes and anti-Soviets in the Baltic Soviet republics, but also threw mud on the Armed Forces of the USSR, the KGB for trying to turn their backs. of the political heirs of the “forest brothers”. We know who, grossly ignoring the desire of the people expressed in the referendum of the entire Union to live in one country, signed in Belovezhye in favor of the United States a criminal act on the liquidation of our state. However, in honor of Boris Yeltsin, the authorities are building and maintaining centers at the expense of budgetary funds. At the same time, those who saved our Motherland from the death of V.I. Lenin and I.V. Stalin are being massively compromised. And this, of course, completely betrays the mentality of the ruling regime.

All of the above are by no means random events. A country that is financially and economically dependent on Western imperialism, a country whose “elite” launders stolen capital abroad and, as a result, becomes controlled by foreign governments, is by definition incapable of pursuing an independent foreign policy line. Russia has no chance of resisting imperialist attack in the absence of a basis for the consolidation of society, which is possible only if the government fully meets the needs of the people. The solution of these tasks requires the immediate cessation of privatization of state property, the accession of our country to the WTO, the imposition of monetary experiments and the transition to the path of socialist construction. The current oligarchic government never implements these ideas because of its class interests. Therefore, only the union of the people of Russia in the struggle against the comprador course, against the capitalist dictatorship will save our country from destruction.

The future belongs to socialism!



Via The Common -23/02/2022