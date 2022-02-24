Statement of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Statement of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation

The people of Ukraine should not be a victim of global capital and oligarchic clans.

After the appeal of the leaders of the DNR and LNR, the Russian authorities launched a military-political operation aimed at forcing the Nazi provocateurs to peace. The steps taken are aimed at guaranteeing peace in Donbass and safeguarding Russia from increasingly acute threats from the United States and NATO.

Militarization of Eastern Europe after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact is evident. Washington’s aggressive intentions were clearly realized in the process of destroying Yugoslavia. The goals of the U.S. authorities and their NATO satellites to enslave Ukraine must not be realized. These aggressive plans pose critical threats to Russia’s security. At the same time, they fundamentally contradict the interests of the Ukrainian people.

The U.S. is enhancing its competitive capabilities in the global world at any cost. They are not embarrassed by the fact that sanctions against Russia, the torpedoing of Nord Stream-2 and the threat of war in Europe lead to heavy economic losses for the countries of the eurozone. It is especially important for the people of the world today to realize the adventurousness of Washington’s policies and to remember the experience of the broad anti-war movement. The deployment of such a movement would ensure solidarity with the peace-loving peoples of Russia and Ukraine and protect their rights to their own development.

The CPRF is committed to the necessity of dismantling the effects of many years of banderaization of Ukraine. The political agenda on its territory is largely dictated by rabid nationalists. They terrorize the Ukrainian people and impose an aggressive political course on the authorities. By “buckling under” this pressure, Zelensky betrayed the interests of his fellow citizens, who elected him president of peace in Donbass and good-neighborliness with Russia.

With the Russian Federation standing up for the citizens of Donbass, it is necessary to provide all possible assistance to the refugees and civilians of the DNR and LNR. We urge all of society to provide them with the necessary assistance and support.

It has become an urgent imperative that Kyiv’s provocateurs be forced into peace and that NATO’s aggressiveness be restrained. Only the demilitarization and denationalization of Ukraine will provide sustainable security for the people of Russia, Ukraine and all of Europe. We consider it important to make extensive use of methods of public diplomacy and humanitarian cooperation in the struggle for peace and to prevent a resurgence of fascism.

In strategic terms the position of the CPRF is well known: the main guarantor of peace, construction and development is the movement along the path of social progress and social justice, along the path of socialism.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation,

G.A. Zyuganov

Source