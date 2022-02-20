The Freedom Convoy vs the Real Fascists

What is absolutely clear today is that the real fascists are those that were either silent while atrocities were being committed or who called for crackdowns, going as far as to provide “left cover” for media and government crimes while the rights of workers and Canadian citizens were utterly violated by the Trudeau dictatorship.

These fraudulent, despicable “leftists” have committed egregious crimes and betrayed humanity. They now have neither respect nor credibility among the revolutionary left community. They are pariah.

For too long these neoliberal infiltrators have hidden in our midst, as they assumed roles of leadership, appointed themselves as “spokespersons”, managed and controlled our assemblies and forums, taken over our media spaces, marginalized our living revolutionaries, while simultaneously destroying our movements from within, dividing us into factions, weakening our ability to effectively resist empire. These traitorous counter-revolutionaries disgrace the great names they continually invoke and hide behind.

On the one hand, the revolutionary left must define itself, separate itself from the corrupted “left”, and stand as a stronger revolutionary force with the people in all fields of struggle against tyranny and oppression.

We must stand in front, along side and behind the people. In front of the people as a revolutionary vanguard On side the people as a component part of our movement towards liberation Behind the people when victory is in hand, as the masses are indispensable, not the individual – All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (A-APRP)

On the other hand, beyond the left-right paradigm, if we are to defeat the global enslavement and genocide agenda, we must unite on the basis of our common humanity. Anything arbitrary that divides us is no longer relevant.

From the Belly of the Beast in the Heart of Turtle Island

Alexandra Valiente

Editor of Internationalist 360°

Trudeau & Freedland, two tools of empire, are facing the greatest crisis in leadership of any North American/Euro gov’t in years, imposing unprecedented emergency rule, & dispatching cops to trample protestors Take note of who is providing them with left cover — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) February 19, 2022

The Left is missing its historical moment for the coming century and in my hometown. I’m without words. — The Love Boat (@PA150M250) February 19, 2022

I had always defined myself as a leftist, and was registered Green, but was open to all opinions. Now words cannot express how astoundingly disappointed I am in the left, as virtually everything we stood for has been abandoned. — Dee 🛑 Your Compliance is Fueling this Nightmare (@devinedianakin) February 20, 2022

Never forget that during an actual workers’ uprising, self-proclaimed socialists called the workers Nazis and sided with Trudeau as he turned Canada into a full blown police state. Hatred of the working class has become a defining feature of the modern left. — alex g (@galexybrane) February 20, 2022

If you think the government should be able to arrest peaceful protestors, freeze their bank accounts, and work with the media to harass anyone who supports them, then you are not “anti-fascist.” You are the fascist. — alex g (@galexybrane) February 18, 2022

Wealthy liberals used essential workers as human shields for months, forced them to cover their faces all day, and demanded harsh punishments for the unvaccinated. Now they’re smearing truckers for pushing back. Covid has been a pretext for top-down class warfare since day one. — alex g (@galexybrane) February 8, 2022

Affluent “progressives” have embraced censorship, health papers, discrimination, and forced medical procedures. Yet they have the audacity to claim that the workers protesting against these measures are the ones who are “fascists.” The lack of self-awareness is just stunning. — alex g (@galexybrane) February 5, 2022