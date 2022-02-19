Freedom Convoy in Ottawa Live Feb 19, 2022

UPDATE ON MOHAWK WOLF CLAN GRANDMOTHER TRAMPLED BY POLICE HORSES
Rumours have spread that Candy has passed away as a result of the police attack. These rumours are incorrect. Candy is currently recovering in an Ottawa hotel. To view an interview with Candace a few days before the police charge, visit https://instagram.com/p/CaJcMxrOBSO/
The family member said that while Candy has been released from the hospital, she “also has something wrong with her hips and back, and a great big hoof print on the side of her hip.” The source indicated that Candy said had been stepped on by the horses multiple times.
After being trampled by the riot police horses of the Toronto Police Department, Candy was taken to the hospital and diagnosed as having a fractured clavicle. Real People’s Media has spoken with a family member who has spoken with Candy.
Candy Sero, a 51 year old Tyendinaga Mohawk Wolf Clan grandmother was among those injured by a police horse charge in Ottawa yesterday. Sero, who uses a walker, has been on the front lines supporting the protests against vaccine mandates since shortly after they began in Ottawa.