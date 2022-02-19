Freedom Convoy in Ottawa Live Feb 19, 2022

Cops advancing onto Parliament so I have to go to streets. I have met no one from the United States yet. Everyone I have met is from East Coast, West Coast, Prairies, Quebec, Ontario. #Ottawa, #Canada. People are still trying to get into city, to join, through the checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/qCbxPmGxux — Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 19, 2022

Emi is from Kitchener, Ontario. He works in IT. (Tech) He brought donations/supplies. His parents grew up in Chile under Pinochet regime after violent overthrow & death of democratically elected Allende in 1973. (First Marxist president/socialist govt). Roots in Latin America. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/slx1ZQROoE — Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 19, 2022

Ange is from London, Ontario. Age – in his twenties. Sleeps in his car. He insulates homes/buildings. #Ottawa, #Canada. pic.twitter.com/07X30vmrG8 — Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 19, 2022

Shower Diaries. Denis is from Vancouver Island. Age 60+. Works on ships. Here he sleeps in his car. He has a dental issue & dead battery. We raised 100.00 for him. He refused. Told us to give it someone who needed it more than him. Has picked up some shifts here in a restaurant. pic.twitter.com/PAk1xKNUTk — Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 19, 2022

"Police officers advanced on demonstrators at gunpoint,smashing truck windows and arresting protesters…an aggressive escalation in the government’s effort to end the protests…" Honest reporting by @nytimes which has riled up sections of Canadian media. https://t.co/CynOpqGaDt — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 19, 2022

A reporter with Rebel who is with the protestors, at the front-line says there are more people here today than yesterday. This could mean folks have managed to find a way of getting in. — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 19, 2022

Police threatening Ottawa residents with arrest for moving around in their neighborhood. Martial law. https://t.co/zcHXzdb9y9 — Leila Mechoui (@leilamechoui) February 19, 2022

Standing peacefully on public space is not assault. But thank you for clarifying that you are, in fact, using tear gas and/or mace https://t.co/mdSz6SPLQ5 — Leila Mechoui (@leilamechoui) February 19, 2022

Freedom of movement between provinces is another Charter right the police has taken upon itself to cancel, even though this is not outlined in the emergency orders. Police state. https://t.co/XQJQ1YCN4A — Leila Mechoui (@leilamechoui) February 19, 2022

police are aggressively clearing a peaceful protest of people (most of whom are not truckers) on foot on public space. Despite the fact that the emergency orders say that peaceful assembly is still legal and permitted in this area. https://t.co/56szPhFys9 — Leila Mechoui (@leilamechoui) February 19, 2022

They flew in police from Vancouver, extraordinary. https://t.co/h8tbl6IX9j — Leila Mechoui (@leilamechoui) February 19, 2022

This is the video of an MP asking about outside interference in Canada's democracy. "Which cabinet ministers are on board with the WEF's agenda"? https://t.co/257tXATCzd — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 19, 2022

Why are these folks being treated like they're armed and dangerous thugs? https://t.co/XpfRC33WKm — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 19, 2022

"Why do you have guns against us? We're Canadians. We don't have weapons. We can't hurt you and we don't want to hurt you. Don't hurt us." Trucks are mostly gone so it's extraordinary the police continue to push against peaceful protestors. https://t.co/BXLmppQkrl — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 19, 2022

This is the definition of a “police state”; trudeau has basically told the police to do whatever it takes (while claiming the authority to allow him to do that is constitutionally compliant). https://t.co/XyqlHbJZIq — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) February 19, 2022

Freeland explains that emergency powers such as “fintrack” i.e the [previously illegal] ability to surveil and collect the financial information of those who contribute to political causes/ fundraisers will now “be made permanent” — (with support from most of the left of course) https://t.co/v57XeRECGe — Jeremy (@loffredojeremy) February 19, 2022

Alberta will launch a Court challenge of the Trudeau government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act, because it is: – unnecessary

– disproportionate

– violates natural justice

– intrudes into provincial jurisdiction

– creates a dangerous precedent.https://t.co/STzgfZzhBk — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 19, 2022

UPDATE ON MOHAWK WOLF CLAN GRANDMOTHER TRAMPLED BY POLICE HORSES

Candy Sero, a 51 year old Tyendinaga Mohawk Wolf Clan grandmother was among those injured by a police horse charge in Ottawa yesterday. Sero, who uses a walker, has been on the front lines supporting the protests against vaccine mandates since shortly after they began in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/KmPwOXYuJ0 — Real Peoples Media (@realpeoplesmedi) February 19, 2022

Rumours have spread that Candy has passed away as a result of the police attack. These rumours are incorrect. Candy is currently recovering in an Ottawa hotel. To view an interview with Candace a few days before the police charge, visit https://instagram.com/p/CaJcMxrOBSO/

The family member said that while Candy has been released from the hospital, she “also has something wrong with her hips and back, and a great big hoof print on the side of her hip.” The source indicated that Candy said had been stepped on by the horses multiple times.

After being trampled by the riot police horses of the Toronto Police Department, Candy was taken to the hospital and diagnosed as having a fractured clavicle. Real People’s Media has spoken with a family member who has spoken with Candy.

Candy Sero, a 51 year old Tyendinaga Mohawk Wolf Clan grandmother was among those injured by a police horse charge in Ottawa yesterday. Sero, who uses a walker, has been on the front lines supporting the protests against vaccine mandates since shortly after they began in Ottawa.

Stage Lineup was cancelled, police checkpoints in place, but despite all hurdles, thousands of Canadians continue to peacefully assemble. 📍Queen and Bank, Ottawa 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/HC8Su7zdIR — FreedomConvoy2022 (@rFreedomConvoy) February 19, 2022

The party is back in Ottawa. As I noted this morning, this movement is only going to get bigger.Most folks I've spoken to over the last 3 weeks had never even heard of the organizers. It's even bigger than the vaccine mandates at this point given the events of the last few days. https://t.co/gXX1dM7bEK — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 19, 2022

Toronto out of in force continues their march down Yonge Street. pic.twitter.com/7qYFIscjCd — Unacceptable Rowan (@canmericanized) February 19, 2022

Live entertainment and dancing in front of the National Assembly in Quebec City. Protestors in support of #FreedomConvoy2022 have come out in droves after a day of police crackdowns in Ottawa. It seems that @JustinTrudeau has united the country from coast to coast against him. pic.twitter.com/bR3FCSnA9S — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) February 19, 2022

Public health tools such as batons, tear gas, pepper spray, emergency domestic “anti-terror” law and extra-judicial seizure of personal financial accounts may be required in order to protect the safety of vaccine mandates. https://t.co/4JVrdDGSEw — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 19, 2022

Now that the official "apocalyptic pandemic" narrative has collapsed, all that is left of the "New Normal" is … pic.twitter.com/4VLdvnl2fE — Consent Factory (@consent_factory) February 19, 2022