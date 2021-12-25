Cuba and China Sign Cooperation Plan for Joint Promotion of Belt & Road Initiative



Cuba-China bilateral economic relations have hit an important milestone with the signing of a Cooperation Plan for the joint promotion of the Silk and Road Initiative. The document was signed on Friday, between the governments of Cuba and China, by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas, and President of National Development and Reform Commission, He Lifeng.

This Plan will allow for the effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, signed by President Díaz-Canel during a visit to China in November 2018, which formalized the insertion of Cuba to this important Initiative. That MoU was prepared in correspondence with Cuba’s short, medium and long-term economic and social development objectives, where China participates as a strategic partner, and based on the experiences acquired by China in the implementation of projects and actions in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas signs the Cooperation Plan for the joint promotion of the Silk and Road Initiative. December 24, 2021.

The Plan promotes bilateral cooperation in priority sectors for Cuba, such as infrastructure development, education, culture, health and biotechnology, communications, science and technology and tourism, among other areas. Projects and actions to be executed jointly will be of mutual benefit, in order to further strengthen and diversify the ties between Cuba and China, as well as with third countries that are members of this Initiative.

The Belt and Road megaproject has been promoted by the Chinese Government since 2013 aimed mainly at the creation of an extensive network of infrastructure that will contribute to the connectivity between its members, promote cultural exchange and strengthen international cooperation.

This week, Cuba and China held the XII Meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation in Science and Technology. On Thursday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited sites of investments in which Chinese companies are participating. “We will continue to support the business community of China, a nation to which we are united by deep and historical ties. In this Thursday’s tour of several joint investments, we verified the seriousness and rigor with which they work,” stated the Cuban President.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua and China have wasted no time in restoring relations following the Sandinista government’s major announcement to drop Taiwan and recognize only Beijing.

By Kawsachun News, with information from the Cuban Foreign Ministry.