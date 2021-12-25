Mass Demonstrations in Libya Demand an End to the Transitional Phase, the Overthrow of the Corrupt Political Class

Suzan Al-Ghitani

The wall of silence collapsed, and citizens broke the barrier of negativity, saying no to the continuation of chaos, the extension of the transitional stages, and the tampering with the future of country and the Libyan people. The demonstrations delivered strong messages as people gathered in various Libyan cities on December 24, the seventieth anniversary of Independence Day and the date that was scheduled for the first round of Presidential elections in Libya.

Demonstrators in Benghazi, Sebha, Sirte, Al-Bayda, Al-Jafra, Al-Jabal Al-Akhdar, Tobruk, Derna and many other cities took to the streets demanding that the elections not be postponed again and that the country not enter into a new transitional stage.

The participants also demanded not to confiscate or deny the right of the Libyan people to choose their executive and legislative authority through the elections, to confirm the final date proposed by the commission, which is January 24, not to postpone again, holding all those obstructing the electoral process accountable and holding the United Nations responsible for not fulfilling its obligations to the Libyan people.

The former head of the General Authority for Media, Culture and Civil Society in the interim government, Khaled Negm, confirmed that the participants in the Benghazi demonstrations protested the postponement of the elections. Negm added citizens condemned the confiscation of the Libyan people’s opinions and desire for elections, and demanded accountability from those obstructing the electoral process and stressed the need to hold the elections on January 24. Negm added that voters were very upset, especially as they were hoping to hold the elections, but they were shocked by the procrastination, whether from the High National Elections Commission or the House of Representatives.

Among the most important messages carried by Friday’s demonstrations, according to Libyan political analyst Fawzi Al-Haddad, is that the Libyan people have begun to wake up, indicating that they are counting on this transformation to become a strong popular movement that overthrows the corrupt political class in Libya.

Al-Haddad added that politicians were controlling the appearance of citizens in various areas, so we were witnessing demonstrations in one city with a set of demands, while other demonstrations came out rejecting these demands.

But what happened yesterday was very promising, as the masses of the Libyan people, east, west and south came out and issued statements emphasizing support for the peaceful democratic path, adding that we count on this transformation to become a strong popular movement that overthrows all the corrupt political class and spares Libya the dire fate in which it is still languishing until now.

Al-Haddad said that December 24 was the date that was supposed to change the Libyan political scene through the presidential elections but the politicians and those in control of the scene disappointed the hopes of all Libyans, especially 2.5 million Libyans who received their cards and eagerly waited for this dream to resolve the conflict over legitimacy in Libya. The politicians tampered with the aspirations of the Libyan people and obstructed the elections because of their deep differences.

Demonstrations in Sebha Reject a New Transitional Phase

A demonstration took place in front of the headquarters of the High National Elections Commission in the city of Sebha to express the refusal to enter Libya into a new transitional phase.

The head of the Supreme Council for Tribes and Cities of the South, Ali Misbah Abu Sbeiha, called the people of the city of Sebha to join the demonstrators in front of the Electoral Commission, stressing that it is a national duty to express their refusal to postpone the elections and to enter the country in a new transitional phase, which leads to an increase in suffering of the citizens and perpetuates insecurity.

Protests in the South Demand the Dissolution of Parliament if a New Transitional Period is Introduced

The people of the south of Libya demanded during a protest today that the parliament be considered dissolved in the event of its establishment of a new transitional period that exceeds the proposed date for holding the presidential elections by the Commission on January 24 and the overthrow of all existing bodies and executive bodies after postponing the elections until after January 24 for exceeding the specified periods for their work according to the road map approved by the Political Dialogue Forum, including the United Nations Security Council in its Resolution No. 2570 of 2021. In a statement, the social components, political currents and entities, national forces, civil society institutions and a number of candidates for the parliamentary elections in the southern region affirmed the right of the Libyan people to choose the legislative and presidential authority through the ballot boxes and to expedite the announcement of the final list of presidential candidates within a week from today. The statement rejected any postponement the date of the elections after January 24, and holds the House of Representatives and the Commission judicially accountable for violating the duties and tasks entrusted to it in accordance with the law regulating the presidential elections, and to hold the international community and the United Nations responsible for not fulfilling its obligations towards holding the elections on time, rejecting statements issued by some diplomatic missions Libya as blatant interference in Libyan internal affairs, calling on all the Libyan people to go out to the squares to express their opinion until this electoral process is accomplished.

PROTESTS CONTINUE ACROSS THE COUNTRY

