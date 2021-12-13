Paper Tiger Imperialism and the US-Beijing Boycott

Miguel Garcia

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the United States government announced they would not be sending government officials to the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022. The diplomatic boycott is the latest move by Washington and the Biden administration in their all-out-blitz smear campaign against the People’s Republic of China. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the decision during last Monday’s press briefing:

“As the President has told President Xi, standing up for human rights is in the DNA of Americans. So we have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights. And we feel strongly in our position, and we will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond.”

Following the Biden administration’s announcement of the US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, three other five eyes intelligence alliance members, the UK, Canada, and Australia, announced they would also boycott the games. On Friday, December 10, Japan also announced it would join the US-led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In contrast, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in a show of South-South solidary, denounced the diplomatic boycott carried out by the US and its allies. Argentina and Russia did as well.

Now, we will make one thing clear: We believe in abolishing the Olympics and have been critical of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) corruption in the past, but we are anti-imperialists first, and we will defend China against the Cold War rhetoric and lies pushed by the US government, its allies, and the US corporate media, which acts as the PR arm of the US government.

The claims of “Genocide” and “Human Rights” violations levied against China by the United States, its corporate media, and Western allies originated from erroneous information. The claims of the Uygur genocide stem from two right-wing sources, German Anthropologist Adrian Zenz and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

In February 2021, the Grayzone detailed the “pattern of data abuse and fraudulent assertions” made by Zenz in a June 2020 paper published by the Jamestown Foundation, a neoconservative defense policy think-tank based in Washington, D.C. Zenz is also a senior fellow for the right-wing Victims of Communism Foundation, and the right-wing Christian fundamentalist believes he is “led by God” in his mission against China.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is a think-tank financially supported by the Australian Department of Defense, the US Department of Defense, and US Defense Contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, BAE Systems, and Boeing.

The United States decided to use the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a ploy in their Cold War push against China. The US acts as the shining light of democracy and human rights, but they are the biggest violator of human rights in the world. In case the US needs a reminder of their human rights violations record:

The US committed genocide and stole the land from the Indigenous people of this country.

The US enslaved African People, the US Police originated from slave patrols, and in 2021 the police continued to murder black people with impunity. In Zak Cope’s “The Wealth of Some Nations: Imperialism and the Mechanics of Value Transfer,” he noted that the “uncompensated labor” of Enslaved Africans in the “North American colony of Jamestown, Virginia, to aid in the production of lucrative crops such as tobacco … would be worth $97 trillion today.”

The US government is still the only country to drop an atomic bomb on human beings. The US killled an estimated 66,000 Japanese citizens in Hiroshima and 39,000 in Nagasaki. The US also rounded up 120,000 Japanese Americans and imprisoned them in concentration camps during WWII.

The US has waged war against the Islamic world for over two decades, leaving one million dead in Iraq, 250,000 dead in Afghanistan, 400,000 in Yemen, and hundreds of thousands of more in Syria, Somalia, Lbya, etc.

According to Anthropologist David Vine, the US has around 800 military bases around the globe. However, China only has one military base and is surrounded by 400 US military bases.

The US government continues to cage Mexican and Central American children in detention centers but claims they champion human rights!

The US government destabilizes countries throughout Latin America, meanwhile 19 of 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have signed bilateral agreements with China’s Belt and Road initiative.

Additionally, on December 3, 2021, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed, “A yearslong human trafficking operation trapped migrant workers in “modern-day slavery” on South Georgia farms, according to a federal indictment unsealed last week.”

Hey Press Secretary Jen Psaki, we fixed your statement:

“As the President has told President Xi, standing up for violating human rights is in the DNA of Americans. So we have a fundamental commitment to promoting violating human rights. And we feel strongly in our position, and we will continue to take actions to advance violate human rights in China and beyond.”

If the US and its allies claim to care about human rights, why didn’t they diplomatically boycott the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics while COVID-19 infections ravaged Tokyo? Likewise, if the US and its corporate media cared about human rights, why are they not condemning the slave labor used to build soccer stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? The answer is simple. The US government does not care about human rights violations when its allies commit them because it does not fit their geopolitical interests or impact their hegemonic control of the world.

Members of the Swiss UNIA workers union display red cards and shout slogans during a protest in front of the headquarters of soccer’s international governing body FIFA in Zurich October 3, 2013. Fifa’s executive committee is meeting in Zurich on Thursday and Friday and discussing whether the Qatar 2022 World Cup should be moved from Summer to Winter because of the heat. Qatar has also been hit by criticism of its treatment of migrant workers after a report in the Guardian newspaper said that dozens of migrant Nepalese workers have died in recent weeks. The red cards read ‘Red card for FIFA – No World Cup without human rights.’ REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann