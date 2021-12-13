Head of the Supreme Council of Tribes and Cities of Fezzan Calls for Sit-in in Sebha Demanding Adherence to Election Schedule

The head of the Supreme Council of Tribes and Cities of Fezzan, Ali Abu Sbeiha, called on the people of Fezzan to participate in a sit-in before the headquarters of the High National Elections Commission in Sebha, to demand that the elections be held on time, December 24, and that results be accepted.

In his Facebook post, Abu Sbeiha said, “To all the people of Fezzan, to everyone who wanted the return of security, safety, development and stability to all parts of Libya, to everyone who wanted Libya to emerge from transitional governments and international trusteeship to become a sovereign state that owns its command and decision.. We invite you.” To participate in a pause to demand the necessity of holding the elections on their scheduled date, December 24 and the necessity of accepting their results,” adding that the gathering will be on Wednesday at twelve o’clock in front of the headquarters of the High National Elections Commission, Sebha.

