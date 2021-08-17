Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI-Bolivia) Release 300-Page Report on Human Rights Violations in Bolivia

Today, the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI-Bolivia) will be releasing a 300-page report on the human rights violations in Bolivia in late 2019.
Victims of the brutal coup regime see these findings as important in the pursuit of justice. @PrensaCamila pic.twitter.com/werR5dZTia
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 17, 2021
Arriving here now are some of the victims of political persecution and violent acts, as well as members of victims’ associations who the expert group gathered testimonies and evidence from. A group of victims/families of the Huayllani-Sacaba massacre travelled to be here. pic.twitter.com/I8NpTewwOG
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 17, 2021
The mother of Omar Calle, martyred in the Sacaba massacre, was herself a victim of violent repression. After being brutalized by police, she was in hospital at the time she found out that Omar had been executed by the illegitimate regime. pic.twitter.com/HBAhyg4OVV
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 17, 2021
Highly symbolic moment as the GIEI-Bolivia presents its human rights report to President Luis Arce before an audience of victims and families. pic.twitter.com/WnvuKZyKLv
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 17, 2021
Wife of Huayllani-Sacaba victim calls for justice for the extrajudicial executions committed by the coup regime on November 15, 2019 against unarmed protesters. pic.twitter.com/2fxnLRyWsM
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 17, 2021
“Añez was never President!” Calls for justice for the victims and the Bolivian people are directed at the MAS authorities and human rights organizations present. pic.twitter.com/iwB9aMDuJ6
— Camila (@camilapress) August 17, 2021
Shouts for justice from victims and families in attendance as President Luis Arce arrives ahead of the release of this major human rights report. @KawsachunNews pic.twitter.com/6nuiranib5
— Camila (@camilapress) August 17, 2021
President Luis Arce reads each of the names of the martyrs killed while defending Bolivian democracy against the fascist coup of 2019. pic.twitter.com/NVobju8y0F
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 17, 2021
Victims of the Sacaba massacre, carried out by the Bolivian coup regime, call for justice and an end to coups. pic.twitter.com/yqK8smgG9W
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 17, 2021
