Shooting at Cuban Embassy in Washington

Aggression with fire arm against the Embassy of Cuba in the United States

In the early hours of Thursday, 30 April 2020, an unknown individual opened fire with an assault weapon against the building of the Embassy of Cuba in the United States. There was no personal injury to the Mission staff, which is safe and protected, but there was material damage caused to the building resulting from the impact of the bullets.

The individual, about whose identity to the Cuban government has no information, was detained on site by local authorities and is under custody.

The diplomatic mission of Cuba, located in Washington D.C., has a protection and security systems to face threats against its staff and premises.

The government of Cuba is waiting for the correspondent investigation by U.S. authorities on the identity and motives of the individual who carried out this aggression and the circumstances surrounding the event. The U.S. Department of State is aware of what happened.

It is the obligation of States to adopt appropriate steps to protect the premises of diplomatic missions accredited to their country against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity.

Havana, April 30, 2020

MINREX

Cuba awaits information regarding firearm attack on our embassy in Washington

A vehicle that police believe is related to the incident remains parked outside the embassy. Photo: The Washington Post

During the dawn hours today, April 30, 2020, an unknown individual fired a gun into the Cuban Embassy in the United States. The official website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that no staff members suffered injury, as all were safely protected, although the building was damaged.

According to several press agencies, the incident began around 2:00 am, outside the embassy in northwest Washington. The metropolitan police moved to the site after neighbors reported hearing gunshots, authorities stated.

Images of the site posted on social media show a group of police outside the building after the shots were fired and investigators searching a vehicle parked there. Agents from the Metropolitan Police and the U.S. Secret Service were investigating.