Navajo Nation Responds to COVID-19: “Native People Live Under a Constant State of Settler-Colonialism”

Melanie Yazzie from The Red Nation spoke to us about the how the current COVID-19 crisis in Navajo Nation has been exacerbated by the settler-colonialist conditions under which the people live.

We talk to Brandon Benallie from the Red Nation, a movement dedicated to the liberation of Native peoples from capitalism and colonialism. Brandon talks about the situation in Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the struggles being faced by the people, and the principle of kinship which is an integral part of their response to this crisis.