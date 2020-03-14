Cuban-made Medicines Take the Lead in Fight Against Coronavirus

In a recent press conference, the director of the Cuban state-owned BioCubaFarma, Dr. Eduardo Martínez Díaz, reported that they are in full capacity to supply the local and global population with Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B, a drug used for the treatment of patients infected with the coronavirus.

In an article published in the newspaper Granma, the vice-director of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), Marta Ayala Ávila, also emphasized that “Cuba has been supplying this drug, produced with Cuban technology in the joint venture Changchun Heber Biological Technology, located in Jilin, China, and is currently used by vulnerable and health care personnel for prevention purposes, as well as for Covid-19 patients through nebulization, as it is a fast way to reach the lungs and act in the early stages of infection”.

Martínez Díaz also pointed out that, together with Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B, Cuba has another 21 drugs produced by its pharmaceutical companies for the treatment of Covid-21, which are already part of the care protocols of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

It should be noted that so far health authorities have confirmed four cases of people infected with coronavirus in the Caribbean nation.

Correo del Alba