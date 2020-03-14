The Coronavirus Seen from Yemen

Marinella Correggia

Sara Ameri lives in Sanaa, Yemen. She has written a letter to the group of activists who, in several countries, are trying to organize public events to commemorate the beginning (March 26, 2015) of the aerial bombing campaign called “Decisive Storm” by the Gulf Petromonarchies.

From the epicenter of a very serious food and humanitarian crisis (could cholera and locusts be missing?), and while the Saudi-led coalition is bombing the governorate of Nimh, Sara writes:

“The citizens of the first world are in panic: they are experiencing something ordinary for us. Can’t you travel? We haven’t travelled either, for five years. You can’t leave the house? It’s raining bombs on us. Do they stockpile goods in supermarkets? In our war zone, production is paralyzed, imports are very low. Is a terrible virus spreading? We experienced the same with cholera. Are you worried about the children? Welcome to our everyday world. Do you feel cut off as a nation? We have been cut off from 90% of the countries. Losing jobs? So many of us haven’t received a salary in five years. Schools closed? It’s been happening for years. Health system in crisis? That happens with us, no matter what kind of disease you get. Don’t worry, it’s tough at first. Then you get used to it.”

Meanwhile, Oxfam is sounding the alarm for a possible new cholera peak in Yemen, with the arrival of the rainy season in April. Since 2017, 2.2 million people have contracted the disease, and 56,000 since the beginning of 2020. In 2019, over a thousand victims. North Yemen remains at high risk for the lack of drinking water.

In Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of people will be commemorating Cyclone Bhola in November 1970. A tragedy so far from us, who are diligently staying at home.