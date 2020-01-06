Libyan National Army is Welcomed by Residents of Sirte as New LNA Reinforcements Head to Tripoli

Libyan National Army Declares Full Control Over City of Sirte

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, took full control of the country’s largest city of Sirte, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said on Monday.

“The Libyan National Army has taken control of the city of Sirte,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, an LNA source said that the army had entered Sirte and had taken control over the city’s seaport. Forces supporting Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) then said that the LNA had captured a military base south of Sirte, according to the Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

Libya has been torn apart since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The LNA has been trying to seize control over the country’s capital of Tripoli since April 2019. Sirte, located between Tripoli and Benghazi, is Gaddafi’s birthplace.

LNA enters Sirte’s biggest neighborhood amid residents’ welcoming

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

SIRTE – Forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) entered on Monday neighborhood 3 in Sirte, which is the city’s biggest, amid welcoming by residents.

LNA forces took control of a number of important military locations in Sirte such as Al Qardabiyah base, Al-Saadi camp and the port of Sirte.

Sources confirmed that militias allied with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) withdrew from the city as soon as LNA forces began to enter.

LNA new military reinforcements head to Tripoli

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

TRIPOLI – The Fifth Detachment of the 128th Infantry Battalion of the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed Monday to Tripoli to join the rest of the military units in the fighting axes of the capital.

134th infantry Battalion, securing al-Witia air base south-east Tripoli, announced that the Fifth detachment of the 128th infantry battalion moved from Al-Jufra air base to the fighting axes in Tripoli.