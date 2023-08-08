Statement from New World Mathaba

In Support of

the Revolutionary Forces of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger

August 7, 2023

The New World Mathaba was born out of the original World Mathaba founded by the revolutionary leader and martyred Pan Africanist, Muammar Qaddafi. We are committed to the original mission of the World Mathaba as stated by Qaddafi: “to organize and coordinate resistance to imperialism and neo-colonialism, and to fight all forms of imperial economic, political, cultural and military domination, including the presence of imperial military bases in Africa”. In his name we extend our solidarity and support to the revolutionary and progressive forces in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

We unequivocally and vehemently condemn the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for threatening the new leader of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tiani and the people of Niger with military intervention unless they reinstate former President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum is a Western stooge who ensured the imperialist’s continued plunder of Niger’s abundant natural resources and the exploitation and suffering of his people.

We salute the coup leaders and the people of Niger for their courage and determination to rid their country of Mohamed Bazoum and the neo-colonial and imperialist forces he represents. It is clear that the African so-called Heads of State threatening Niger are unashamedly running dogs of French and US imperialism. Where were the voices of these neo-colonial minions of ECOWAS when the Libyan Jamahiriya was being bombed by the US-led NATO (North Atlantic Terrorist Organization) forces?

The Libyan people and the revolutionary forces stood defiantly and courageously against an onslaught that lasted for nine months, while many cowardly African misleaders remained silent or openly betrayed the Brother-Leader Qaddafi, the Libyan people and the loyalist forces.

Revolutionary Pan Africanists must never forget the role played by the neo-colonial regime of Nigeria, now leading the charge against Niger, in supporting the forces of White supremacy and the Islamic heretics, parading as jihadists, funded and trained by the imperialists and their allies, that killed Qaddafi and destroyed the Libyan Jamahiriya.

Today, these same pseudo-Jihadists have infiltrated the Sahel-Sahara region, facilitated by French and US imperialism, to cause mayhem and instability so as to create a pretext for the US and French military presence in Africa, which presides over the continued plunder of the continent and exploitation of its people. Niger, despite its tremendous wealth in natural resources, including uranium, remains one of the world’s poorest countries. This neo-colonial debacle, called “democracy” by the imperialists, and its devastating impact on Niger and its people has finally been brought to an end by the revolutionary armed forces of Niger, with the support of the Nigerien people.

The New World Mathaba commends the revolutionary leadership in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in their just and honourable quest to complete the national liberation struggle for true independence and economic justice. They are continuing the revolutionary tradition of Kwame Nkrumah, Modibo Keita, Thomas Sankara, Muammar Qaddafi and countless others.

The global balance of power is finally shifting. In the multipolar world that is emerging, the old Hegemon can no longer have its way. BRICS is expanding to incorporate many more members from the Global South. As the US and Western Europe become increasingly isolated and powerless, revolutions including those in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, as well as the new revolutions in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger will have a breathing space to exercise their God-given right to self-determination without fear of persecution, and threats of regime change and destruction. Other nations will soon join them, as the entire world finally rejects neo-colonialism and Western domination. As Qaddafi prophesied in The Green Book: “the era of the masses is rapidly advancing towards us…it excites the emotions and dazzles the eyes”.

Al Fateh (the Victory) is certain!

Gerald A. Perreira

On behalf of the International Coordinating Committee

New World Mathaba

The New World Mathaba, formally established on African Liberation Day, May 25th, 2022, is a continuation of the original World Mathaba, launched in 1982 in Tripoli, Libya, by revolutionary Pan-Africanist and Martyr, Muammar Qaddafi. The word Mathaba is an ancient Afrabian word, and translates as “a meeting place, a point of convergence for people to exchange ideas and share experiences for the purpose of furthering a collective struggle for justice and that which is right.” Mathaba is more than a word – it is a profound concept. Our aim is to facilitate unity of purpose and strategy, and to coordinate our collective efforts to rid Africa, and the world, of Colonialism, Neo-colonialism, Imperialism, Racism and Zionism.