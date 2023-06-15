Algeria’s Multi-Dimensional War: Mossad, DGSE and DGED Are Operational

Mohsen Abdelmoumen

The Tuareg are more attached than ever to their country, Algeria. D. R.

The empire and the occult Zionist forces want to break up Algeria, and the outcome of the Russian special operation in Ukraine will be decisive for the execution of their Machiavellian plan, because if they succeed in defeating Russia, our country will be next on the list of countries to be slaughtered.

After the famous Tel Aviv meeting which brought together the Israeli, Moroccan and French secret services to draw up a plan to harm Algeria, the level of danger has increased as our enemies have moved on to the operational stage. The offensive takes the form of a multi-faceted destabilization campaign concocted by Team Jorge, an Israeli organization specialized in information manipulation. The Zionist entity and its empire are using the degenerate kingdom of Morocco as a stooge to destabilize Algeria from the south. To this end, the Makhzen’s rags relay false information created by Team Jorge, one of which refers to a “Touareg uprising” (sic). How clever! It wasn’t enough for them to bank on the separatist MAK in the north, nor on the emergence of a separatist movement in the Aures in the east, they’re now banking on the south by evoking a fictitious Tuareg uprising, which has always made every gangster state on earth salivate with envy.

Algeria is facing a multi-dimensional war, illustrated by everything from the dismantling by our police of a cyber-pedophilia network operating from Morocco, to the arrest in Bechar of nine individuals forming a criminal network that had smuggled in over 2.5 quintals of drugs from Morocco, which is waging a veritable narco-war against our country. Every day brings a new batch of dismantlings and arrests of individuals belonging to mafia networks, some of whom are immediately linked to Morocco. And that’s just the beginning, because as part of this destabilization campaign, we can expect a multitude of actions, such as forest fires and acts of sabotage against infrastructures.

This kind of extremely serious explosive situation can only generate the worst, and it is essential that Algerian citizens prepare for it and become more involved in supporting our security services, as the burden of this threat unfortunately rests entirely on the backs of our army and security services. We also urgently need to deport all Moroccan nationals illegally present on our soil, as we are well aware that each and every one of them represents a potential nuisance that can be exploited by the Makhzen and Mossad.

Algeria has unfortunately inherited the deleterious legacy of Bouteflika’s calamitous era. It suffers from the absence of a real media shield that would alert the Algerian people to the assaults of the empire and the Zionists by doing a real job of informing them. However, this is not the case, as the Algerian press, fuelled by advertising money, is snoozing and doesn’t seem to be interested in defending the country that feeds it. Algeria also suffers from the indifference of associations and political parties, veritable empty shells, which have given up being responsible and aware of the importance of what is at stake, and which rather than having at heart to play a significant role in mobilizing our people against all the attempts at destabilization that target our homeland, are content to be completely apathetic. And, finally, Algeria is weakened by a 5th column made up of various occult forces, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, true to form, who preach a rapprochement with Morocco and its Zionist masters, or what’s left of the oligarchs who have secretly positioned themselves in a tactical alliance with the Rachad and MAK terrorist organizations, financed by the Moroccan Makhzen, protected by the West and obeying the Zionist agenda. The ultimate aim of all these dark forces is to dismantle the Algerian national state that the brave martyrs of November shed their blood to create.

The masks have definitely come off, as the empire and the Zionists are unleashing their fury against Algeria, charging the rags of the Moroccan Makhzen with fulfilling the role assigned to them: to spearhead all attacks aimed at dismantling our national state. For several months now, they have been laying claim to part of our territory, and openly raising the possibility of a war between Algeria and Morocco through a new Sand War. As we have already said, the rotten feudal kingdom of Morocco is the Ukraine of North Africa and will serve in a proxy war against our country. The launch of the 19th edition of the joint military maneuvers dubbed “Lion of Africa”, involving Morocco, the USA and now the Israeli army on our western borders, is a perfect example of the plan being put in place. These manoeuvres coincide strangely with the extravagant affair of the pseudo-Tuareg uprising in the South, fabricated in Zionist laboratories.

In this preparatory phase aimed at destabilizing our country and splintering it, nothing must be left to chance, and all information must be dissected and scrutinized. The recent outing by the former French ambassador to Algeria, Xavier Driencourt, is part of this approach, as this French diplomat is linked to circles hostile to Algeria and never moves without an order from his Zionist masters. No need, therefore, for a team of typists and magnetic powder to discern the fingerprints of the Zionist lobby in the concerted attack on the 1968 Algerian-French agreement. So why has this sudden fever spread in French right-wing circles at this time, if not because it’s part of the same strategy to bring down Algeria?

There’s also a stir in all anti-Algerian circles, which are waging a relentless campaign against our national state and its backbone, the army. And, in this context, petitions are being signed in the salons of the empire in support of certain elements of the 5th Column who have been arrested and put on trial. One of these petitions caught my attention because it was signed by a man I know and have interviewed twice, along with his friend, the late Edward S. Hermann. This is Noam Chomsky, who, after defending the terrorist Mourad Dhina, went on to defend a very active member of the 5th column, namely Ihsane El-Kadi, who, let’s not forget, is not a political prisoner. He is neither Mumia Abu Jamal, nor Julian Assange, nor George Ibrahim Abdallah, nor Leonard Peltier, nor any of the political prisoners locked up and tortured in the jails of the Zionist empire and entity or their Moroccan stooge. He is a traitor and a swindler, and has been tried as such.

At the time the petition in Dhina’s favor was circulating, I informed Noam Chomsky that he had defended a criminal known as “the FIDA butcher” by sending him an article I had devoted to the Rachad terrorist organization. He thanked me for it, saying he didn’t know. I keep our exchange in my archives as proof. But here he is again with Ihsane El-Kadi! I invite Mr. Chomsky to refrain in future from meddling in Algeria’s internal affairs, and to concentrate instead on denouncing the fascism that gangrenes the United States and its European slaves, whose repression of all voices that speak out against the oligarchic minority that rules the West is merciless. Ihsane El-Kadi is a former Trotskyite turned neoliberal like most of his peers, and his trash media was certainly not financed by the Quai d’Orsay for the good of Algeria!

Last time I checked, the French DGSE hadn’t converted to patronage, and when Ihsane El-Kadi and his oligarch associates entered the French embassy in Algiers through a back door in the evening, it wasn’t to enjoy petits fours. It’s about time that the Atlanticist liberal left showed some concern for the welfare of Western citizens living in misery and precariousness, and stopped pestering Third World countries with such empty concepts as “democracy”, “human rights” and other nonsense that merely serve as an alibi for Western interference in and destruction of third countries. Mr. Chomsky, take care of your compatriots sleeping on the sidewalks of your megacities instead of taking an interest in Algeria, about which you know absolutely nothing.

Our role as patriots is more crucial than ever in raising awareness and sensitizing our people to the dangers threatening our country. We have to fight to safeguard our homeland, and we won’t hesitate for a moment to offer our lives for our great and beautiful Algeria, the land blessed by the Brave. For the hour is grave.

The empire and the occult Zionist forces want to break up Algeria, and the outcome of the Russian special operation in Ukraine will be decisive for the execution of their Machiavellian plan, because if they succeed in defeating Russia, our country will be next on the list of countries to be slaughtered. The stakes for the dying empire are colossal, as getting their hands on the riches of Algeria and Russia would give them a second life. Of course, there’s no end in sight, and that’s why our enemies are so relentless. Our much-needed riches make their mouths water, and let’s be aware that the Zionists and their Moroccan vassal will never stop ogling our territory in the hope of breaking our army. This false news about a Tuareg uprising in southern Algeria is part of the fourth-generation wars mentioned by the ANP’s Chief of Staff, General Saïd Chengriha, who has already sounded the alarm on this subject.

Our mission to consolidate our sovereignty and protect the legacy of our brave martyrs is therefore more vital than ever. This concerns every Algerian patriot.

Translation by Internationalist 360°