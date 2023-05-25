Closing Remarks at African Liberation Day 2023: We Must Win

All African People’s Revolutionary Party (AAPRP)



Below are remarks offered by Debora Soares da Gama of the AAPRP Central Committee at the conclusion of the 2023 African Liberation Day International Webinar on May 25, 2023. Her remarks call for a strong focus on political education, organization and revolutionary optimism in our journey toward defeating neocolonialism in order to build Pan-Africanism.

Revolutionary Greetings, comrades, siblings, elders, youth, ancestors, supporters, friends and enemies. We acknowledge the presence of the enemy because it helps us keep a proper focus. Greetings everyone! The Central Committee of the All African People’s Revolutionary Party (A-APRP) and the Party for the Independence of Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC), would like to thank you for joining us on the occasion of African Liberation Day 2023. We commemorate African Liberation Day to mark the onward progress of African People everywhere, struggling to achieve our liberation, to unite our People around the world, and to build a unified socialist government in Africa.

When we look at the current state of our people in Africa and the diaspora, two things become clear. The first is that we are oppressed and exploited by capitalism and imperialism everywhere. In fact, imperialism currently wages a political, military, economic and cultural war against us. This war brings death, hunger, economic exploitation, social oppression, racial hatred, and political domination into every aspect of African life. It is a war that has been going on since the first Europeans came to our shores and began to kidnap our people and enslave us in the west. This war has seen our continent be dominated by settler colonialism, classical colonialism, patriarchy, white supremacy, zionism, apartheid and neo-colonialism. It is a war that has seen our continent dominated by colonialists from France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Britain, Germany, Italy, Holland, the United States of America and the European Union. It is a war that we must win if we are to see Africa and her scattered and suffering people free to control our land, Africa, and our lives wherever we might be.

The second thing that is clear to us is that African people have been engaged in a valiant resistance to all of the external and internal enemies we have faced throughout time and in all places. We defeated chattel slavery. We destroyed most of the colonial empire, but still have colonies fighting for independence in the Western Sahara, Comoros, and Chagos Islands. We have resisted Zionist political penetration of our land, but Zionist corporations continue to extract Africa’s wealth to fund the Illegal state of Israel. We have liberated territories that still stand, and others that were overthrown by the enemy. We built revolutionary organizations and produced leaders. We have had other organizations destroyed and our leaders killed. In all of this we understand that our enemies’ hold on our lives is temporary and will be overcome by the concerted effort of the people organized.

“Aluta Continua!”

At present, we fight imperialism in its last and most dangerous stage, NEO-COLONIALISM. It is this fight that brings us here to commemorate African Liberation Day 2023.

Neo-colonialism combines the eternal enemy, internal enemy and the enemies ideas into one global force. Accordingly, we fight external enemies in the USA, the European Union, France, NATO, all capitalist governments, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), the Intelligence-Industrial-Military-Complex (IIMC), The World Bank, USAID, IMF and global monopoly capital.

We fight internal enemies like reactionary puppet governments, the co-opted African Union, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), reactionary African militia and terror groups, and home grown sellout African anti-people, who are the junior partners of capitalism and imperialism.

Last, but not least, we fight the backward thinking, ideas, principles, allegiances and aspirations planted in our minds by capitalism and their African agents. The fight against neocolonialism is a fight against the exploitation and oppression of Africans everywhere. It is also the fight against the enemies of all people around the world.

We are at war with a global system and there are battles on many fronts: Cuba, Haiti,, Eastern Africa, Northern Africa, Western Africa, Southern Africa, Central Africa, the United States, Venezuela, Bolivia, El-Salvador, and many more.

The fight against imperialism anywhere is a fight against the anti-people’s class everywhere. Our responsibility is to organize African people and politically educate them. Organization will ensure victory over imperialism in all its forms.

For the A-APRP the task is clear. The revolutionary forces in Africa must come together to build a single political formation practicing political and military coordination. We accept without reservation the mandate given to us by our great Pan-Africanist leader, Kwame Nkrumah, who told us to build the All African Committee for Political Coordination. We can no longer fight in isolation. We must come together in one mighty political/military force. We must harness the energies and intellect of Africans both at home and abroad. We must wage a unified struggle to build a new life for Africans everywhere.

We must also build an organization of people of North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America to unite our struggle with the struggle of peoples around the world. We need an Anti-Fascist United Front, Anti-Zionist United Front, Anti-imperialist United Front and an Anti-Militarist United Front . The primary purpose of these organizations, fronts, coalitions, and alliances is the organization and political education of people around the world. We must get AFRICOM out of Africa! Get the USA Out of Africa!, Get the EU, NATO and France Out of Africa. Africa is for the Africans at home and abroad.

The war to win the hearts and minds of the oppressed African masses is key. We must have our own mind and work in our own interests. No one will free us but us. No one will educate us to the truth of our situation but us. No one can build a better life for Africans and bring an end to our suffering but the Africans themselves united in a valiant struggle to achieve Pan-Africanism (the total liberation and unification of Africa under a continental scientific socialist government. Leaving African Liberation Day 2023, we charge ourselves and all people to organize. We can only learn the things we need to know inside of an organization that is fighting for the people. Organize the masses of Africans and working class people worldwide to counter the lies and confusion fed to us by the capitalist/imperialist system. We fight the most brutal system of human exploitation in the history of humankind. Thus, as Robert Sobukwe stated, we are fighting for the most noble cause on earth, the liberation of humanity.

We inherited a tradition of uncompromising resistance to oppression and exploitation of every sort. Much has been done. Much is left to do. Defeat is eternal subjugation, poverty and death. We have no choice but to defeat our internal and external enemies and the backward thinking that has us working against ourselves and fighting for our enemies.

We must win, we are winning and we will win.

Power to the People!

Death to capitalism!

Death to imperialism!

Death to Patriarchal oppression of women and all genders!

Death to Zionism!

Long live the struggle for Pan-Africanism!

Long live the World Socialist movement!

Victory is Certain!

Organize! Organize! Organize!

Aluta Continua!

As always the All-African People’s Revolutionary Party Stands,

Ready for Revolution!



Comrade Debora, Central Committee A-APRP

The All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (AAPRP) is a permanent, independent, revolutionary, socialist, Pan-African Political Party based in Africa. Africa is the just homeland of African People all over the world. Our Party is an integral part of the Pan-African and World Socialist revolutionary movement.

The A-APRP understands that “all people of African descent, whether they live in North or South America, the Caribbean, or in any other part of the world, are Africans and belong to the African Nation”. — (Kwame Nkrumah, Class Struggle in Africa, page 4).