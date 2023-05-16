Ukraine: Did Russia Obliterate Depleted Uranium Munitions Delivered by the UK?

Drago Bosnic

On May 13, Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) launched a massive all-out strike against numerous targets under the control of the Kiev regime forces. Among other things, the VKS hit several key munitions depots in Western Ukraine, including one in the city of Ternopol. According to the official announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on May 14, at least one other munitions storage facility of the Neo-Nazi junta forces has been destroyed in close proximity to the city of Khmelnitsky. The Kiev regime’s Ministry of Energy also confirmed that “a massive Russian barrage damaged an energy facility in the city in the early hours of May 13”.

According to their statement, the local power supply wasn’t affected by VKS strikes, effectively admitting that the targeted “energy facility” was used by the military. The Khmelnitsky military administration issued a similar announcement, noting that “multiple drones had targeted critical AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] infrastructure”. On the other hand, the city mayor, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, was tasked with parroting the usual propaganda points and stated that “schools, residential buildings and industrial facilities were damaged” in what he said was a supposed “terrorist attack that left a number of civilian residents injured”.

Such unsubstantiated claims are certainly expected, as the infowar aimed to demonize and denigrate Russia has been going on for close to a decade before the start of Russia’s counteroffensive against NATO aggression in Europe. However, the military authorities themselves inadvertently confirmed that civilians were certainly not the target of Russian strikes. The still largely restrained nature of Moscow’s SMO (special military operation) has been a testament to that for over a year now. However, munitions depots are a priority target for the Russian military and will be neutralized without hesitation.

As previously mentioned, on the same day (May 13), a VKS long-range missile strike obliterated a munitions storage facility in the city of Ternopol, located just over 100 km west of Khmelnitsky. Several videos of both strikes are circulating, although official sources are yet to confirm the authenticity of either, as well as the location itself. The supposed CCTV footage shows a blast destroying a facility within city limits. The massive explosion clearly implies that it was a munitions depot, as virtually no conventional weapon could cause such damage, indicating that the ensuing blasts were in fact secondary explosions caused by the stored ordnance.

The scope of the blast shown in the video has fueled speculation on several Ukrainian media sources (particularly local Telegram channels) that the Russian VKS used a tactical nuclear warhead to destroy the storage facilities. Such claims were further fueled by reports claiming that sensors registered heightened radiation in the area. Numerous military experts almost unanimously and patently reject such rumors. However, if the reports about the radiation increase are true, it could indicate that the targeted storage facility housed the depleted uranium munitions supplied by the United Kingdom.

Back in March, London officially announced plans to provide depleted uranium shells for its “Challenger 2” main battle tanks (MBTs) destined to be used by the Kiev regime forces. Reportedly, 14 of these MBTs have already been sent to the Neo-Nazi junta, although their current whereabouts are unknown. Depleted uranium shells are known for their AP (armor-piercing) abilities, as they can effectively penetrate virtually any type of armor, primarily due to the shells’ extreme density. However, as they are made with components that contain radioactive materials, they also pose a significant health hazard for all life forms and ecosystems in the affected area.

Moscow quickly responded to the UK’s massive escalation. This officially included the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, although the move was more closely tied to Poland’s insistence that American nuclear weapons be placed there. Nonetheless, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued repeated warnings that the hazardous effects of munitions containing depleted uranium would be impossible to control or even assess the exact areas that would be affected. However, the UK’s response has been almost completely Pilatian, as London officially rejected bearing responsibility for any possible consequences of the use of depleted uranium munitions.

Taking into account such irresponsibility of the political West (or simply a complete lack of care as to what happens to the Ukrainian people), the belligerent power pole is certainly not doing this for the first time. The unfortunate country has been used as a testing ground for “biological research”, as Victoria Nuland ever so euphemistically put it, while recent revelations show that even “sensitive US nuclear technologies” have been used in several Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Worse yet, there are reports that the US and its NATO vassals are preparing a nuclear false flag operation that would later be used to blame Russia for it. This includes the installment of US-controlled radiation sensors across the country.