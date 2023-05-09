Charles III Coronation Ignored Imperialism, Colonialism, Genocide, Trauma, Deadly Colonial Legacy & Palestine

Dr Gideon Polya

Perhaps billions around the world saw at least part of the coronation of King Charles III and marvelled at the pomp, the pageantry and the glorious choral music. The colourful military uniforms and the final parade of thousands of British and Commonwealth military forces testified to past imperial glory. However the lavish circa $200 million coronation ignored the ongoing deadly British imperial legacy in the Americas, Africa, Palestine, Asia, Australia and the Pacific.

Socialists, anti-monarchists, Indigenous People, and former Subjects of the British Empire around the world used the occasion of King Charles III’s Coronation to protest the horrendous and genocidal past wrongs of English and thence British imperialism over the last millennium involving invasion, subjugation, dispossession, slavery, genocide, and colonisation [1]. Indeed 52 anti-monarchists were arrested by British police for demonstrating for a Republic and “Abolish the Monarchy” at the Coronation parade [2].

Prefacing its coverage of the Coronation, the Australian ABC ( the taxpayer-funded Australian equivalent of the UK BBC) had a panel discussion at which prominent Indigenous ABC journalist Stan Grant Grant (a Wiradjuri, Gurrawin and Dharawal man) and a prominent Indigenous lawyer Teela Reid (a Wiradjuri and Wailwan woman) protested both the Aboriginal Genocide of the past and the deadly impact of genocidal colonisation, trauma and dispossession that continues today in Australia. Of course the right-wing and “king-making” Murdoch media empire and its adherents slammed this truth-telling by Indigenous Australians [1].

As a scientist and a humanist, for nearly 30 years I have been researching and writing about the past and present deadly impacts of imperialism and colonisation. My findings have been reported in hundreds of carefully researched and exhaustively referenced articles, and variously in 9 huge books [3]. For the last dozen years I have been rendered “invisible” in Zionist-subverted, pro-war ,and pro-Apartheid Australia .

In particular ,my book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability ” (1998, 2008 and 2022 editions) described the life, works and times of British literary icon Jane Austen, and particularly how she quite legitimately as an artist excluded the horrors of her time from her brilliant and exquisitely moral novels. However I argued that history ignored yields history repeated, and set out details of horrendous colonial crimes including massive but “forgotten” famines in India from the Great Bengal Famine (1769-1770; 10 million killed) to the 1942-1945 WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine; 6-7 million starved to death in Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Odisha by the British with food-denying Australian complicity for strategic reasons). I predicted in 1998 that effectively ignoring a worsening climate crisis would lead to a disaster far worse than these British colonial atrocities [4]. Over 2 decades later it is apparent that in the continuing absence of requisite action 10 billion people will die this century in a worsening Climate Genocide en route to a sustainable population of only about 1 billion in 2100 [5].

In the same vein I published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007 and 2021 editions) that used UN Population Division data to determine avoidable deaths from deprivation (excess deaths, deaths that did not have to happen) in all countries from 1950 onwards. The book also included an avoidable mortality- and genocide-related history of every country in the world [6]. The shocking reality is that avoidable deaths from deprivation in 2020 were horrendously high in former European colonies and minimal in the colonizer countries [6]. Since WW2 the Western European colonizers surrendered their empires in favour of profitable neo-colonialism, and were replaced by a deadly and global American Empire. Thus post-1950 US Asian wars were associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and deprivation [6]. In the US War on Terror about 32 million Muslims have died from violence (5 million) and deprivation (27 million) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity that killed about 3,000 Americans [7, 8].

Briefly summarized below are (A) past mass mortality associated with rapacious and genocidal British imperialism and colonialism, and (B) the present-day avoidable mortality consequences of British imperialism and colonialism.

(A). Past mass mortality associated with rapacious and genocidal British imperialism and colonialism.

(i). Americas. Colonization of the Americas and the Caribbean by the British was associated with decimation of the Indigenous populations by killing, dispossession, deprivation and introduced disease. The Indigenous population decline has been variously estimated at 50-95%. The 16th century onwards Amerindian Genocide (American Holocaust) was associated with about 90 million deaths. The British colonization was largely confined to North America (present day Canada and the US) and the Caribbean. However the British colonized Guyana and were variously involved in the genocide of Indigenous people in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in the interests of beef production for the UK [6]. The British also used horrendously violent means applied to Indigenous Peruvians to secure rubber extraction in Peru [9]. The English were involved in the African slave trade to the Americas (see Africa below).

(ii). Africa. English involvement in the African slave trade began in the 16th century, the peak years being 1750-1850. A total of 15 million Africans were enslaved in Africa for export to the Americas with only about 9 million surviving the horrendous trans-Atlantic crossing. Possibly another 15 million Africans died in the African slave collection process. Ultimately traditional slavery became uneconomic because impoverished people – whether Africans or British workers – could be forced to work without chains but on bare survival rations out sheer economic necessity. Slavery was abolished in the UK in 1807 and thence in the British Empire in 1833. However it was replaced in the British Empire by indentured labour (5-year slaves) to the Caribbean, South Africa and Fiji (this being associated with huge transhipment mortality) [10, 11]. In addition to violence, colonial dispossession, exploitation, disruption, and deprivation killed untold millions in West Africa, Central Africa, Southern Africa and East Africa. Deadly water-associated tropical parasitic diseases flourished with transfer of African populations to economically profitable but deadly riverine locations [12]. For summaries of British violence against African countries see [6]. Egregious UK violence against Africans continued after WW2 in Kenya (1952-1960; excess mortality 1.1 million) and Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) (1965-1980 excess mortality 0.7 million, 25,000 killed violently). Egregious discrimination against non-White South Africans was emplaced under the British and thence worsened after WW2 under the neo-Nazi Apartheid policies of the Afrikaaner National Party Government that also violently attacked neighbouring states and acquired nuclear weapons with the help of Apartheid Israel. US-, UK-, and Apartheid Israel-backed Apartheid in South Africa finally ended with the election of Nelson Mandela as PM heading an African National Congress (ANC) Government in 1994 [6].

(iii). Palestine. King Charles III’s distant predecessor Edward I (Longshanks) expelled the 3,000 Jews of England in 1290 and they were regarded as aliens and persecuted if found for centuries afterwards (contrary to the myth that Oliver Cromwell, executor of Charles I, permitted them to return ) [13]. Sephardic (Berber convert origin) Jew Benjamin Disraeli converted to Anglicanism in order to enter Parliament. He eventually became PM under Queen Victoria. The genocidally racist Zionist movement significantly dates to the genocidally racist and Zionist ideologue, Jewish British politician Benjamin Disraeli, who opposed PM Robert Peel’s attempt to relieve the Irish Famine by repeal of the Corn Laws (1 million Irish died and 1.5 million fled overseas, with many dying in transit), and held Ministerial positions (including that of PM in 1868 and 1874-1880) under the genocidally racist Queen Victoria under whom the British spread genocide (and opium) across the world. Disraeli is regarded as the father of genocidal Zionism, predating Hungarian racist psychopath Theodor Herzl [14-16]. In 1914 the British forced Turkey into war (by seizing 2 battleships that the Turks had paid for) and invaded Iraq for oil and imperial hegemony. The British and French imperialists carved up the Arab world by the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement. On 31 October 1917 the Australian Light Horse defeated the Turks at Beersheba, and 2 days later the British Foreign Minister Balfour offered Palestine as a Jewish Homeland to British Zionist Lord Rothschild. The real purpose of the Balfour Declaration was to get Russian Jewish Zionists to help keep Russia in the war against Germany (they were unsuccessful).

A massive famine killed about 100,000 Palestinians in WW1. The 1918 Surafend Massacre of Palestinians by Australian and New Zealand Anzacs (about 100 men and boys massacred) was the start of violent killing in the century-long Palestinian Genocide. Post-WW1 Zionist immigration to Palestine under the racist British caused conflict with the Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants (notably with tenant farmers forced into deadly penury by sale of land to Zionists). The British and British-trained and British-armed Zionist terrorists killed 10% of Palestinian men in the subsequent Arab revolt. In 1939 a British White Paper stopped further Jewish immigration for fear of Muslim disaffection in a British Empire engaged in WW2. In 1944 the British War Cabinet decided to Partition Palestine (this very likely being the basis of the Australian Intelligence-based decision of wartime Australian Labor PM John Curtin to veto the previously widely supported Freeland Scheme for exclusive Jewish settlement of North West Australia that had been substantially depopulated in the ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide). Indeed there had been about 20 schemes proposed for Jewish colonization with 7 involving British-ruled territory.

Zionist immigration resumed after WW2. By 1947 the population of Palestine was 1,970,000 comprising 630,000 Jews (32.0%), 143,000 Christians (7.3%) and 1,181,000 Muslims (59.9%) i.e. two thirds were Indigenous Palestinians. 1n 1948 the cowardly and utterly unprincipled British withdrew, and the non-Semitic European Zionist colonizers rejected calls by Palestinians, anti-racist Jews, the UN, the Arab World and civilized humanity for a secular, democratic and multicultural state, and seized 78% of Palestine, emptied 530 villages, committed 70 massacres, forcibly expelled 800,000 Palestinians (about 60% of the Indigenous Palestinian population) in the Nakba (or Catastrophe), and proclaimed the race-based settler state and democracy-by-genocide pariah state of “Israel” (but better described as “Apartheid Israel”). In 1956 Apartheid Israel joined with France and the UK to invade Egypt. In 1967a now nuclear-armed and UK- , US- and France-backed Apartheid Israel seized all of the former British Mandated Palestine plus parts of Egypt, Lebanon Jordan and Syria [4, 6, 17, 18].

(iv). Asia. The endlessly rapacious British conquered India in the 18th and 19th centuries. After the key defeat of the Bengalis in 1757 the British imposed draconian taxation that they described as “farming” the Indians. As a consequence a huge famine in 1769-1770 killed 10 million Bengalis in well-watered and rich land. There followed a succession of appalling famines in India that killed scores of millions. About 100,000 British controlled India for 2 centuries with a huge and well-fed Indian army (sepoys) and by keeping 300 million Indians on the verge of starvation. Addressing the House of Commons in 1935, racist, imperialist and mass murderer Winston Churchill made an extraordinary confession in stating of the subjugated Indians: “In the standard of life they have nothing to spare. The slightest fall from the present standard of life in India means slow starvation, and the actual squeezing out of life, not only of millions but of scores of millions of people, who have come into the world at your invitation and under the shield and protection of British power” [19]. 7 years later Churchill commenced the deliberate starving to death over 4 years for strategic reasons of 6-7 million Indians in Bengal, Orissa, Bihar and Assam as the British exported grain from India and slashed grain imports. Australia was complicit by denying its starving ally India grain from its huge war-time grain stores [4, 6, 10, 20-23]. The 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust (Indian Holocaust) was the first WW2 atrocity to have been described as a “holocaust” [24]. It is estimated that the British stole $45 trillion from India [25-28] and thence 1,800 million Indians died avoidably from deprivation. Between 1757 and British departure in 1947 [20]. Despite a very high Indian birth rate (my Bengali- and Bihari-origin Indian wife had 71 cousins) the Indian population remained the same at about 300 million between 1860 and 1930, indicative of a very high avoidable death rate [6]. The India share of global GDP fell from 24% in 1700 to 5% in 1950 [29-32].

Britain and other Western countries raped China for several centuries. The Chinese share of global GDP fell from 22% in 1700 and 33% in 1820 to 5% in 1950 [29-32]. The British converted rice-growing to opium poppy growing in Bengal and the opium was thence profitably forced on the Chinese (see Adam Smith’s classic “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations” generally referred to as “The Wealth of Nations”; it was translated into Hungarian by my great grandfather Jacob Polya). The British crushed Chinese opposition in the Opium Wars that saw Hong Kong handed to Britain. The subsequent Tai Ping Rebellion was associated with 20-100 million Chinese deaths. In 1898 the British joined with other European nations, the US and Japan in suppressing the Boxer Rebellion. The Japanese subsequently killed 35-40 million Chinese in 1937-1945, Western sanctions saw 20-30 million Chinese die from deprivation in the 1958-1960 Great Leap Forward, and today the serial war criminal US has surrounded China with armed bases and is threatening war.

Britain has invaded most Asian countries in addition to India and China (for details see [6]). Of particular note of these further British-involved atrocities in Asia (deaths from violence and imposed deprivation in brackets) are the 2001 onwards Afghan Genocide and Afghan Holocaust (7 million); the Iraqi Genocide and Iraqi Holocaust (2.7 million, 2003-2011; 4.6 million, 1990-2011; and 9 million, 1914-2011); the Palestinian Genocide (WW1 onwards, 2.2 million); and the post-9/11 War on Terror (War on Muslims) in Africa and Asia (32 million) [4, 6-8, 33, 34]. And, of course, in the context of King Charles III’s highly military coronation in Westminster Abbey one notes English crimes “at home” in the British Isles: the genocidal “harrying of the North” by the victorious Normans under Charles III’s forebear William the Conqueror after 1066, the deadly 18th century English Enclosures, the 18th – 19th century Scottish Highland Clearances (0.1 million dying, millions displaced), the Welsh Ethnocide (the Welsh forbidden to speak Welsh), and centuries of Irish massacres by the English, notably the 1840s Irish Famine (2 million died) [4, 6]. Indeed the British have invaded 193 countries, Australia 85, France 82, the US 70 (50 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [6, 33, 34].

(v). Australia & Pacific.

The British invaded Australia in 1788 (when the delightful Jane Austen was a teenager) and commenced the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide in which some 2 million Indigenous Australians have died untimely deaths due to violence (0.1 million) or due to dispossession, deprivation, and disease (the remainder). The Indigenous population dropped from about 1 million to 0.1 million in the first century after the invasion in 1788, mainly through violence, dispossession, deprivation and introduced disease. The last massacres of Aborigines occurred in the late 1920s in Central Australia. Survivors were employed as effective slave labour by the Europeans. The colonizers were frankly genocidal and up to the 1970s removed about 100,000 Indigenous children from their mothers (the “Stolen Generations”). Before the British invasion in 1788 there were 350-750 different Indigenous Australian (Aboriginal) tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered in a process of continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide and Cultural Genocide of remaining Indigenous Australian societies. From a qualitative perspective the Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Ethnocide was the worst in human history [6].

British colonization of New Zealand (Aotearoa) also led to a large drop in the Indigenous Maori population from 0.1-0.2 million in 1800 to 42,000 in 1893 from disease, dispossession and war. British and Australian colonization of Pacific Islands led to huge population drops from introduced disease, notably by missionaries and European slave traders (“Blackbirders”). Thus in Fiji (that in 1874 successfully requested cession to Britain, concerned over a US threat) a measles epidemic sourced from Sydney killed 40,000 out of a 150,000 population in 1875. As a consequence indentured Indian labour was introduced to work in sugar plantations (1899-1916; the last “5 year slaves” were released in 1920) [6].

(B). Present-day horrendous avoidable mortality and under-5 infant mortality consequences of British imperialism and colonialism.

As pointed out by Indigenous Australians Stan Grant and Teala Reid [1], the genocide of Indigenous Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia did not cease when the violent killing stopped. The trauma of dispossession, subjugation, and egregious poverty was passed on from generation to generation with dire consequences. Thus there has long been a life expectancy gap of about 10 years between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. Indigenous Australians are also substantially worse off in terms of wealth, housing , health, education , employment and incarceration. Notwithstanding Labor PM Kevin Rudd’s 2008 “Sorry” for the Stolen Generations, the forced removal of Indigenous Australian children from their mothers is still continuing at an all-time record high in politically correct racist (PC racist) Australia [36-39].

(i). Huge under-6 infant mortality and avoidable mortality from deprivation in former British colonies.

The UN Population Division has provided detailed demographic data from 1950 onwards, this including annual under-5 infant mortality, overall annual mortality, and population for each year, this enabling estimation of annual avoidable mortality (annual excess mortality, deaths that did not have to happen) for each year from 1950 onwards. Avoidable deaths are approximately 1.4 times the under-5 infant mortality (for a detailed explanation of methodology and data see [6]).

As a measure of the British colonial carnage, set out below is 1950-2005 avoidable mortality/ 2005 population (both in millions, m) and expressed as a percentage (%) for the UK and for countries occupied in the post-WW2 era by the UK. The asterisk (*) below indicates a major occupation by more than one country in the post-WW2 era (thus Afghanistan was occupied by the UK in the post-WW2 era as well as by the US and various other US Alliance countries).

UK [4.411m/59.598m = 7.4%] – Afghanistan* [16.609m/25.971m = 64.0%], Bahamas [0.007m/0.321m = 2.3%], Bahrain [0.054m/0.754m = 7.2%], Bangladesh* [51.196m/152.593m = 33.6%], Barbados [0.015m/0.272m = 5.5%], Belize [0.014m/0.266m = 5.3%], Bhutan [0.908m/2.392m = 38.0%], Botswana [0.443m/1.801m = 24.6%], Brunei [0.020m/0.374m = 5.3%], Cameroon* [6.669m/16.564m = 40.3%], Cyprus [0.054m/0.813m = 6.6%]; Egypt* [19.818m/74.878m = 26.5%], Eritrea* [1.757m/4.456m = 39.4%], Ethiopia [36.133m/74.189m = 48.7%], Fiji [0.054m/0.854m = 6.3%], Gambia [0.606m/1.499m = 47.6%], Ghana [6.089m/21.833m = 27.9%], Greece* [0.027m/10.978m = 0.2%], Grenada* [0.018m/0.121m = 14.9%], Guyana [0.086m/0.768m = 11.2%], Hong Kong [0.125m/7.182m = 1.7%], India [351.900m/1096.917m = 32.1%], Iraq* [5.283m/26.555m = 19.9%], Israel [0.095m/6.685 = 1.4%], Jamaica [0.245m/2.701m =9.1%], Jordan* [0.630m/5.750m = 11.0%], Kenya [10.015m/32.849m = 30.5%], Korea* [7.958m/71.058m = 11.2%], Kuwait* [0.089m/2.671m = 3.3%], Lesotho [0.951m/1.797m =52.9%], Libya [0.785m/5.768m =13.6%], Malawi [6.976m/12.572m = 55.5%], Malaysia [2.344m/25.325m = 9.3%], Maldives [0.015m/0.338m = 4.4%], Malta [0.019m/0.397m = 4.8%], Myanmar [20.174m/50.696 = 39.8%], Nepal [10.650m/26.289m = 40.5%], Nigeria [49.737m/130.236m =38.2%], Occupied Palestinian Territories [0.677m/3.815m = 17.7%], Oman [0.359m/3.020m =11.9%], Pakistan [49.700m/161.151m = 30.8%], Qatar [0.029m/0.628m = 4.6%], Saint Lucia [0.012m/0.152m = 7.9%], Saint Vincent & Grenadines [0.018m/0.121m =14.9%], Sierra Leone [4.548m/5.340m = 85.2%], Singapore [0.113m/4.372m = 2.6%], Solomon Islands* [0.050m/0.504m = 48.5%], Somalia* [5.568m/10.742m =51.8%], Sri Lanka [0.951m/19.366m = 4.9%], Sudan [13.471m/35.040m = 38.4%], Swaziland [0.471m/1.087m = 43.3%], Tanzania [14.682m/38.365m =38.3%], Tonga [0.020m/0.106m = 18.9%], Trinidad & Tobago [0.052m/1.311m = 4.0%], Uganda [11.121m/27.623m = 40.3%], United Arab Emirates [0.087m/3.106m =2.8%], Vanuatu [0.037m/0.222m = 16.7%], Yemen [6.798m/21.480m = 31.6%], Zambia [5.463m/11.043m = 49.5%], Zimbabwe [4.653m/12.963m =35.9%], total = 727.448m/2247.711m = 32.4% [6].

The 1950-2005 under-5 infant mortality (about 0.7 of the total avoidable mortality) as a percentage of the 2005 population was 1.5% (Overseas Europe), 1.7% (Western Europe), 3.8% (Eastern Europe), 9.7% (Latin America and Caribbean), 10.7% (East Asia), 12.8% (South East Asia), 13.0% (the Pacific), 17.0% (Central Asia), 15.4% (Arab North Africa and Middle East), 19.5% (South Asia) and 27.3% (non-Arab Africa). It can be clearly seen from the above data that elevated 1950-2005 under-5 infant mortality (about 0.7 of total avoidable mortality) is generally associated with First World occupation and hegemony. Overall the former British colonies in the Developing World (most starkly in Africa and South Asia) did very badly, revealing the continuing post-colonial impact of British colonialism.

Things have improved in the last 2 decades. Thus global “annual under-5 infant deaths” totalled 10.6 million in 2003, but by 2020 this had roughly halved to a still appalling 5.3 million [6]. Many former British subject nations gained their independence in the 1960s with the “winds of change”. However it is useful to see how colonial trauma under the British has continued 6 decades later in 2020, as assessed by relative under-5 infant mortality in 2020 as unambiguously estimated from UN data.

Japan had the best (i.e. lowest) under-5 infant mortality of all countries in the world in 2020. Accordingly a useful relative measure of how poorly a country was doing in 2020 was how many times worse its “under-5 infant mortality as a percentage of population” was as compared to that in Japan (0.00145%). Thus, for example, the ratio of “under-5 infant mortality as a percentage of population” for the UK over that in Japan was a modest 3.2 (i.e. the UK did 3.2 times worse than Japan) but the ratio for Zambia was a shocking 138.7 (i.e. former UK colony Zambia did 138.7 times worse than Japan in 2020). In absolute terms, in 2020 under-5 infant deaths totalled 1,834 (Japan, population 126.5 million), 3,096 (UK, population 67.9 million), and a shocking 36,978 (Zambia, population, population 18.4 million).

“Per capita under-5 infant mortality” relative to that in Japan was as follows in 2020: Japan (1.0), UK (3.2), Afghanistan* (118.5), Bahamas (5.8), Bahrain (7.0), Bangladesh* (35.1), Barbados (8.5), Belize (19.6), Bhutan (31.0), Botswana (58.8), Brunei (9.4), Cameroon* (197.5), Cyprus (2.7), Egypt* (32.4), Eritrea* (79,9), Ethiopia (107.4), Fiji (33.4), Gambia (163.2), Ghana (99.2), Greece* (1.5), Grenada* (NA), Guyana (41.6), Hong Kong (1.6), India (43.3), Iraq* (52.3), Israel (4.1), Jamaica (29.0), Jordan* (23.9), Kenya (84.5), Korea, South* (1.3), Kuwait* (6.8), Lesotho (141.4), Libya (14.8), Malawi (114.7), Malaysia (7.4), Maldives (6.4), Malta (3.7), Myanmar (53.5), Nepal (40.9), Nigeria (245.3), Occupied Palestinian Territories (37.7), Oman (9.3), Pakistan (31.1), Qatar (4.9), Saint Lucia (12.4), Saint Vincent & Grenadines (14.4), Sierra Leone (230.1), Singapore (1.2), Solomon Islands* (41.2), Somalia* (314.1), South Sudan (226.9), Sri Lanka (15.0), Sudan (133.7), Swaziland, (Eswatini) (107.4), Tanzania (129.1), Tonga (24.8), Trinidad & Tobago (29.8), Uganda (147.0), United Arab Emirates (4.3), Vanuatu (49.7), Yemen (110.8), Zambia (138.7), Zimbabwe (96.8) [6].

The total avoidable mortality from deprivation can be roughly estimated as 1.4 times the under-5 infant mortality [6]. As set out above there is shocking under-5 infant mortality and avoidable mortality from deprivation that still continues in the 2020s in former British colonies in Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific and South Asia. This is indicative of continuing trauma, and neo-colonialism-imposed poverty in these countries as indeed continues for Indigenous Australians as protested by Indigenous leaders [1].

Poverty kills, and a similar illustration of this deadly post-colonial phenomenon is the situation in post-Apartheid South Africa where majority rule has failed to address the huge wealth inequality gap between the extremely prosperous Whites and Asians on the one hand and the relatively impoverished Blacks and Mixed-race folk (Coloureds) on the other. Thus in 2017 the average annual income was R444,446 a year for Whites, 1.6 times greater than for Indians/Asians at R271,621 per year, 2.6 times more than for Coloureds at R172,765 and 4.8 times more than the majority Black South Africans at R92,893 per year [40]. After majority rule in South Africa in 1994 the average annual income for Whites and Indians increased enormously, increased slightly for Coloureds, and flat-lined for Blacks [41]. In 2016 there was a 10.5 year life expectancy gap between that for Blacks (62.2 years) and non-Blacks (72.7 years) [42]. There is a similar circa 10 year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians and between Occupied Palestinians and the Occupier Apartheid Israelis [36-39].

(ii). Over a century after British invasion in WW1 the sorely oppressed, subjugated and impoverished Palestinians are still not free.

World hero and Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela (in an address at the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, 4 December 1997): “The UN took a strong stand against apartheid; and over the years, an international consensus was built, which helped to bring an end to this iniquitous system. But we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians” [43]. Come 2023, the 75th anniversary of the 1948 Nakba in which 800,0000 Indigenous Palestinians (nearly 60% of the Indigenous population) were expelled from their homeland (15,000 killed, 70 massacres, 530 villages emptied, 120 mosques eventually destroyed) [44-48]. While nearly all other countries have achieved self-determination the Palestinians are still not free.

The century-long US- , UK- and Australia-backed Palestinian Genocide has been associated with over 2 million Palestinians deaths from imposed deprivation and 100,000 violent Indigenous Palestinian deaths [45]. Today 7.5 million Indigenous Palestinians represent over 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel (Jewish Israelis 47%).73% of the now 50% majority Indigenous Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. they are subject to egregious Apartheid that is worse than that in Apartheid South Africa. Of 15.5 million Indigenous Palestinians, 7 million are Exiled Palestinians (violently excluded from the land continuously inhabited by their forebears for millennia); 5.5 million are Occupied Palestinians (excluded under foreign military occupation from all human rights set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and with 5.3 million under increasingly violent foreign military subjugation in ever-dwindling West Bank ghettoes, and 2.2 million highly abusively confined to the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp); and 2 million are Israeli Palestinians (able to vote but subject to 60 Nazi-style, race-based, discriminatory laws) . The GDP per capita is a deadly and disastrous $3,500 for Occupied Palestinians versus $55,500 for Apartheid Israel [4, 6, 37-39, 44-49].

Poverty kills as revealed by under-5 infant mortality data. Thus, for example, in 2020 the ratio of “under-5 infant mortality as a percentage of population” for Apartheid Israel over that in Japan was a modest 4.1 (i.e. Apartheid Israel did 4.1 times worse than Japan) but the ratio for Occupied Palestinians was a shocking 37.7, 9 times greater (i.e. Occupied Palestine did 37.7 times worse than Japan in 2020). In absolute terms, in 2020 under-5 infant deaths totalled 1,834 (Japan, population 126.5 million), 512 (Apartheid Israel population 8.7 million, 80% non-Palestinian), and a shocking 2,743 (Occupied Palestine, population 5.0 million) [6].

The violence, genocidal racism, trauma, subjugation, dispossession, and persecution of 5.5 million Palestinians continue while the Zionist-subverted US, UK, Australia and the West steadfastly look the other way. Because of racist Western indifference the ongoing Palestinian Genocide is likely to get worse. The racist and mendacious West hides behind the fig-leaf of a “2 state solution” that is now impossible because the Zionists have ethnically cleansed 90% of the former British Mandate of Palestine. Indeed Tom Pickering (a former US Ambassador to Apartheid Israel and the UN) adumbrating total genocide by expulsion of Occupied Palestinians when asked by the Australian ABC interviewer about the future of Palestine-Israel and the 2-state solution (2021): “The Palestinians who clearly suffered a 20 to 1 death rate and who clearly are vastly overwhelmed by the Israelis in terms of military power… I think it is an extremely high mountain to cross… It doesn’t appear there is a 1 state solution to this problem and there is no multiple state outcome to this problem… Israel for a very long period of time under Netanyahu has kind of narrowed down the goal for the Palestinians to something like 20% of what is currently believed to have been the Palestinian state under the 2 state solution [i.e. to 4.4% of Palestine] … And if in fact there is no agreement and the status quo is continued with interruptions for violence as we have seen, it is quite possible that over years – and I am talking about a long time – you will see a removal of Palestinians from the West Bank and quite possibly Gaza to other parts of the world and a no-state solution if I can put it that way. Israel triumphant covering it all” [50-52].

Whereas Apartheid South Africa wanted both the land and the cheap African labour, the British colonizers of Australia and the UK-supported Zionist colonizers of Palestine wanted the land but not the Indigenous inhabitants. Indeed Indigenous deaths in the 235 year Australian Aboriginal Genocide and the century long (WW1 onwards) Palestinian Genocide in both cases have totalled about 100,000 from violence and about 2 million from imposed deprivation and disease. Indeed all Zionist leaders from genocidal mass murderer Benjamin Disraeli and racist psychopath Theodor Herzl to Apartheid Israeli PM Netanyahu today have explicitly espoused expulsion of the Indigenous Palestinian people,

Thus under Zionist Disraeli’s Queen Victoria about 600 million Indians died avoidably from deprivation [20, 28]. Later Winston Churchill stated: “I hate Indians, they are a beastly people with a beastly religion”. To Churchill the Palestinians were simply “barbaric hordes who ate little but camel dung” In 1937, he told the Palestine Royal Commission: “I do not admit for instance, that a great wrong has been done to the Red Indians of America or the black people of Australia. I do not admit that a wrong has been done to these people by the fact that a stronger race, a higher-grade race, a more worldly wise race to put it that way, has come in and taken their place” [52]. Indeed iconic British writer Charles Dickens explicitly demanded extermination of all Indians:“I would address that Oriental character which must be powerfully spoken to, in something like the following placard, which should be vigorously translated into all native dialects, “I, The Inimitable, holding this office of mine, and firmly believing that I hold it by the permission of Heaven and not by the appointment of Satan, have the honor to inform you Hindoo gentry that it is my intention, with all possible avoidance of unnecessary cruelty and with all merciful swiftness of execution, to exterminate the Race from the face of the earth, which disfigured the earth with the late abominable atrocities” [53]. Zionist leaders from Theodor Herzl (“We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it employment in our country. The property owners will come over to our side. Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discretely and circumspectly”) to Benjamin Netanyahu (“Israel should have exploited the repression of the demonstrations in China, when world attention focused on that country, to carry out mass expulsions among the Arabs of the territories” ) have explicitly advocated ethnic cleansing of Palestine [52]. Indeed the morally degenerate former Israeli PM Golda Meir denied the very existence of Palestine and Palestinians: “There is no such thing as a Palestinian people… It is not as if we came and threw them out and took their country. They didn’t exist” [52].

Israeli Apartheid is thus less like non-genocidal exploitative South African Apartheid and more like the mercilessly genocidal racism of the British in the 19th century Australian Aboriginal Genocide, of the Argentinians in exterminating the Indigenous Argentinians in 19th century Argentina (to the extent that genocidal psychopath Theodor Herzl thought of making Argentina a Jewish State), and of the Nazi Germans in Slavic and Jewish eastern Europe in the 1940s. In short Zionism is genocidal racism in awful theory and horrible practice. Zionism is Nazism without gas chambers but with high technology weapons and war industries together with 90 nuclear weapons plus submarine-based, missile and bomber delivery systems. Indeed famed Jewish Canadian writer Naomi Klein: “There is a debate among Jews – I’m a Jew by the way. The debate boils down to the question: “Never again to everyone, or never again to us?… [Some Jews] even think we get one get-away-with-genocide-free card…There is another strain in the Jewish tradition that say[s],”’Never again to anyone.””. Anti-racist Jewish scholar Moshe Menuhin (father of brilliant anti-racist Jewish musician Yehudi Menuhin): “Jews should be Jews – not Nazis.” And anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Bertell Ollman: “Yet, the facts on the ground, when not obscured by one or another Zionist rationalization, show that the Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today, oppressing a Semitic people as no nation has done since the Nazis” [54].

Final comments.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while Head of the Church of England, never visited the Zionist-occupied Holy Land for obvious reasons. Al Jazeera has reported: “In his first official trip to the occupied West Bank in January 2020, [Prince] Charles expressed his heartbreak over witnessing the “suffering” and “hardship” endured by the Palestinian population under Israeli occupation. During his speech from Bethlehem, Charles said: “It is my dearest wish that the future will bring freedom, justice and equality to all Palestinians, enabling you to thrive and to prosper”… According to Robert Jobson, the author of Charles at Seventy, Charles believes that the Israel-Palestine conflict is “the fundamental reason for the hostility and all the ‘pent-up poison’ throughout the Islamic world”. … Jobson wrote that Charles was a passionate opponent of the 2003 United States-led invasion of Iraq and that he was “plunged in despair” by then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s support of the war and might have tried to argue against it had he been king. “He told political figures and those in his trusted circle that he regarded the [President George] Bush administration as ‘terrifying’ and pilloried what he believes was Blair’s lack of perspicacity,” Jobson wrote. “He believed Blair had behaved like Bush’s ‘poodle’ and said so” [55]. On this basis alone, may well we all say (whether Republican or Monarchist) of gentle, thoughtful and humane King Charles III: “God save the King”.

We all enjoyed the pomp, pageantry and glorious music of the Coronation of King Charles III. However this $200 million occasion usefully prompted dissenting views from Indigenous people and from former colonies of the British Empire around the world. History ignored yields history repeated, and the truth must be told about the immense imperial and colonial crimes committed in the name of the English Crown in the last millennium of English and British history. In particular, as summarized here, there must be truth telling about (a) the past mass mortality associated with rapacious and genocidal British imperialism and colonialism, and (b) the present-day horrendous avoidable mortality and under-5 infant mortality consequences of British imperialism and colonialism due to intergenerational poverty, trauma and neocolonialism.

The continuing cruel subjugation of the 15.5 million Palestinians is a continuing blot on Humanity. Palestine must be free, from the river to the sea! The “2 state solution” has been rendered impossible by the illegal and war criminal Zionist ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine, and there is now a de facto “one state solution” in which the 47% minority Jewish Israelis highly abusively rule a 52% majority of 7.5 million Indigenous Palestinians in a cruel and neo-Nazi Apartheid system. Yet those who adhere to the key ethos of Humanity involving Kindness and Truth advocate a decent democratic and secular solution as in post-Apartheid South Africa.

The world must act over Apartheid Israel as it did over Apartheid South Africa. A clear, humane solution to the continuing human rights catastrophe in Palestine is a unitary state (a “one state solution”) as in post-Apartheid South Africa that would involve return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially and realistically based on the present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of Palestine. It can and should happen tomorrow [56, 57].

The 7 million Exiled Palestinians are cruelly excluded from returning to their multi-millennial homeland and from full human rights. The 5.5 million Occupied Palestinians are denied all human rights as set out in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) [47-49]. 2 million Israeli Palestinians are subject to 60 Nazi-style, race-based discriminatory laws. The first step that the world should insist on immediately is return of full human rights to all 15.5 million Palestinians, noting that half of them are children and three quarters women and children. Unfortunately the genocidally racist, neo-Nazi Zionists and their neo-Nazi, pro-Apartheid Mainstream Western supporters will almost certainly not allow this. However already 25% of American Jews acknowledge that that Israel is an Apartheid state [58]. Decent anti-racist folk around the world must (a) inform everyone they can (the Zionist-subverted Western Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes certainly won’t), and (b) armed with the example of the removal of Apartheid in South Africa, urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries supporting this nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, genocidally racist, grossly human rights-abusing, and child-abusing Apartheid rogue state.

