Daniil Lyashuk received US and UK arms. (Photo: Deni Vendetti / Telegram)

A convicted torturer and supporter of Islamic State obtained British and US rocket launchers and claims to have been instructed by the SAS.

A Belarusian criminal who was reported dead last month in Ukraine claimed to have received training from Britain’s Special Air Service.

He was also filmed in possession of UK-supplied rocket launchers, Declassified has found.

The man, Daniil Lyashuk, came from a far-right hooligan background until he converted to Islam and expressed support for jihadist groups like Islamic State, earning the nickname Mujahid (‘holy warrior’).

He led a pro-Ukraine militia despite a conviction from a Kyiv court for torturing detainees in the Donbas.

Lyashuk made the claim about receiving SAS training on his official telegram channel on 27 March. The post has been viewed over 100,000 times.

His death on the frontline near Bakhmut was reported five days later.

In the telegram post, he mocked a video of Belarusian “goblin” soldiers for splitting bricks on their heads.

He wrote in Russian: “My teacher from the British SAS always said that a single blow to the head does not add intelligence to a soldier.

“Also, he constantly repeated, war is a special art and severe discipline. At the same time, periodically quoting Sun Tzu … War is a way of deception!

“Looks like the communists did not understand the essence of these words … and deceived their degenerate army! The result is on the face … well, or on the head.”